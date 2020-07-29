Grounded – How to Make Floors and Stairs

Base building is one of the most important parts of Grounded, but you can’t construct an elaborate fortress on your first day. Floors and stairs are not unlocked from the beginning. You’ll have to complete all of the story content currently available in Grounded to unlock the Multi-Story Bases upgrade, which lets you craft floors and stairs. Thankfully, there are not too many story missions in Grounded right now because the game is in Early Access, but there’s still a bit of work to get done before you can get to the more advanced aspects of base building.

How to Make Floors and Stairs in Grounded

To unlock floors and stairs in Grounded, you must first complete all of the main story quests that are currently available in the game. That means you must play up to the point where you fix the Mysterious Machine and investigate the explosion at the oak tree. After reaching the Oak Lab, you’ll meet BURG.L, who offers you daily missions that reward Raw Science. BURG.L can teach you new crafting recipes, but you have to find a chip with the information loaded on it and give it to him before you can unlock anything. Thankfully, there’s Grasslands BURG.L Chip just laying on the floor next to him that comes loaded with some useful recipes.

Pick up the Grasslands BURG.L Chip and speak to BURG.L. Select “I found a BURG.L Chip” followed by “I’ll trade you some Raw Science.” A list of recipes will now be available for purchase, but the one you’re looking for is Multi-Story Bases. It costs 1,000 Raw Science, but you’ll learn the floor recipe and the stairs recipe. To create a floor in Grounded, you’ll need four Grass Planks, which can be obtained by chopping down blades of grass with an axe. To create stairs in Grounded, you’ll need four Grass Planks as well as one Weed Stem. If you don’t have enough Raw Science to afford Multi-Story Bases, you can get Raw Science by completing BURG.L’s daily missions. You can also find Raw Science while exploring. Simply walk into any pink blobs you come across to be rewarded with some Raw Science!