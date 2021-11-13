GTA 3 Ammu-Nation Location: How to Buy Guns

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is here and players all over the world are already testing out the new version of Grand Theft Auto III, the first in the series to feature a 3-D environment, as well as many of the futures which would become samples of the franchise. And to be able to make your way through the many dangers Claude finds himself in the middle of on Liberty City, players need to be geared appropriately. With that said, so here’s where to find all the Ammu-Nation stores on GTA 3.

GTA 3: All Ammu-Nation Locations

In GTA 3, players can buy guns in various Ammu-Nation stores located thought Liberty City. The first one is present in Saint Mark’s District, in Portland, the second one is located in the Newport District, on Staunton Island, the tried one, which is also known as Phil’s Army Surplus, can be found at the north of Rockford district, in Staunton Island. Players can also buy guns and ammo on Pike Creek LCPD Compound, featured behind the Shoreside Vale Police Station which is located on Pike Creek District. To be able to visit Phil’s Army Surplus before completing the ”Arms Shortage” mission, players need to either find a way around the gate or be allowed in by taking a military vehicle and stopping in front of it. To recap, here’s the location of all Ammu-Nation Stores on GTA 3:

Ammu-Nation : Saint Mark’s District, in Portland.

: Ammu-Nation : Newport District, on Staunton Island.

: Newport District, on Staunton Island. Phil’s Army Surplus : North of Rockford district , in Staunton Island.

: North of Rockford district in Staunton Island. Pike Creek LCPD Compound: Behind the Shoreside Vale Police Station, located on Pike Creek District, Shoreside Vale.

To buy the guns you just need to interact with the ones available in the stores.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is available right now for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. A version of the compilation for iOS and Android will be released in early 2022.