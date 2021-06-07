GTA 5 Cheat Codes Xbox

GTA 5 Cheat Codes for Xbox work similarly to other versions of the game. Using the Grand Theft Auto 5 cheat codes is done by simply using the button combinations in the list below using the Xbox controller and can be used anytime when you are not in a mission. Once a GTA 5 cheat code is entered, you won’t be able to earn achievements and trophies for that play session. In the bottom right hand side of the screen, you’ll see a message letting you know that the cheats have been enabled.

The GTA 5 Cheat Codes for Xbox allows you to raise wanted level, Spawn Rapid GT, Recharge Abilities, have sliding cars, moon gravity, super jump, and many others that you can enter either through button commands on the controller or through using the in-game cell phone options. Have fun in Los Santos with all the GTA 5 Cheats for Xbox in the list below.

GTA 5 Wanted Level Cheats

Wanted level in GTA 5 can be raised and lowered by using cheat codes. This will allow you to easily stop any law enforcement that is in pursuit.

Lower wanted level cheat

Xbox One – RB(2), B, RT, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left to lower your wanted level.

Raise wanted level cheat

Xbox One – RB(2), B, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right to raise your wanted level.

Get All Weapons in GTA 5 Cheat

Xbox One – Y, RT, Left, LB, A, Right, Y, Down, X, LB, LB, LB for all weapons.

Get Max Health and Armor Cheat

Xbox One – B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, Right, X, LB, LB, LB for max Health and Armor.

Invincibility Cheat

Xbox One – Right, A, Right, Left, Right, RB, Right, Left, A, Y for invicibility (lasts for five minutes).

Vehicle Cheat Codes GTA 5

Warning spawning vehicles on top of one another will cause them to explode.

Spawn Buzzard

Xbox One – B(2), LB, B(3), LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y to spawn a Buzzard Helicopter.

Spawn Caddy

Xbox One – B, LB, Left, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A to spawn a Caddy.

Spawn Comet

Xbox One – RB, B, RT, Right, LB, LT, A(2), X, RB to spawn a Comet.

Spawn Duster

Xbox One – Right, Left, RB, RB, RB, Left, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB to spawn a Duster.

Spawn Rapid GT

Xbox One – RT, LB, B, Right, LB, RB, Right, Left, B, RT to spawn a Rapid GT.

Spawn Sanchez

Xbox One – B, A, LB, B(2), LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB(2) to spawn a Sanchez.

Spawn Stunt Plane

Xbox One – B, Right, LB, LT, Left, RB, LB(2), Left(2), A, Y to spawn a Stunt Plane.

Spawn Trashmaster

Xbox One – B, RB, B, RB, Left(2), RB, LB, B, Right to spawn a Trashmaster.

Spawn BMX

Xbox One – Left Left Right Right, Left, Right, X, B, Y, RB, R2

Spawn Limo

Xbox One – RT, Right, LT, Left(2), RB, LB, B, Right to spawn a Limo.

Spawn PCJ-600

Xbox One – RB, Right, Left, Right, RT, Left, Right, X, Right, LT, LB, LB

More GTA 5 Cheat Codes

Explosive melee attacks

Xbox One – Right, Left, A, Y, RB, B(3), LT for Explosive Melee Attacks.

Explosive ammo rounds

Xbox One – Right, X, A, Left, RB, RT, Left, Right(2), LB(3) for Explosive Ammo Rounds.

Slow motion aim

Xbox One – X, LT, RB, Y, Left, X, LT, Right, A for Slow Motion Aiming.

Slow Motion Mode

Xbox One – Y, Left, Right(2), X, RT, RB for Slow Motion Mode.

Faster run

Xbox One – Y, Left, Right(2), LT, LB, X to Run Faster.

Recharge Ability

Xbox One – A(2), X, RB, LB, A, Right, Left, A to Recharge character special abilities.

Sliding cars

Xbox One – Y, RB(2), Left, RB, LB, RT, LB to make cars slide more.

Drunk mode

Xbox One – Y, Right(2), Left, Right, X, B, Left for Drunk Mode.

Change weather

Xbox One – RT, A, LB(2), LT(3), X to cycle between weather modes in GTA V.

Parachute

Xbox One – Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, Left, Left, Right, LB to spawn a parachute.

GTA V Weather Effects Cheat

Xbox One – RT, X, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X to change the weather

Skyfall

Xbox One – LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right to fall from the sky. (No parachute)

Flaming Bullets

Xbox One – LB, RB, X, RB, Left, RT, RB, Left, X, Right, LB, LB for flaming bullets.

Fast Swimming

Xbox One – Left, Left, LB, Right, Right, RT, Left, LT, Right to swim faster.

Moon Gravity Mode

Xbox One – Left, Left, LB, RB, LB, Right, Left, LB, Left to access Moon Gravity Mode.

Super Jump

Xbox One – Left, Left, Y, Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, RB, RT for Super Jump.

GTA V Cell Phone Codes

Turn on these effects anywhere in Los Santos by entering these codes using the cell phone.

Enter Code In-game Effect 1-999-625-348-7246 Change Weather 1-999-547-861 Drunk Mode 1-999-444-439 Explosive Bullets 1-999-462-842-637 Explosive Melee Attack 1-999-228-8463 Fast Run 1-999-462-363-4279 Flaming Bullets 1-999-759-3483 Give Parachute 1-999-724-654-5537 Invincibility 1-999-5299-3787 Lower Wanted Level 1-999-887-853 Max Health And Armor 1-999-356-2837 Moon Gravity 1-999-384-48483 Raise Wanted Level 1-999-769-3787 Recharge Special Ability 1-999-759-3255 Skydive 1-999-766-9329 Slippery Cars 1-999-332-3393 Slow Aiming 1-999-756-966 Slow Motion

GTA V Cell Phone Vehicle Spawn

Call in these vehicles anywhere in Los Santos using your Cell Phone and entering the code.