GTA 5 Cheat Codes Xbox

GTA 5 Cheat Codes for Xbox work similarly to other versions of the game. Using the Grand Theft Auto 5 cheat codes is done by simply using the button combinations in the list below using the Xbox controller and can be used anytime when you are not in a mission. Once a GTA 5 cheat code is entered, you won’t be able to earn achievements and trophies for that play session. In the bottom right hand side of the screen, you’ll see a message letting you know that the cheats have been enabled.
The GTA 5 Cheat Codes for Xbox allows you to raise wanted level, Spawn Rapid GT, Recharge Abilities, have sliding cars, moon gravity, super jump, and many others that you can enter either through button commands on the controller or through using the in-game cell phone options. Have fun in Los Santos with all the GTA 5 Cheats for Xbox in the list below.
GTA 5 Wanted Level Cheats
Wanted level in GTA 5 can be raised and lowered by using cheat codes. This will allow you to easily stop any law enforcement that is in pursuit.
Lower wanted level cheat
- Xbox One – RB(2), B, RT, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left to lower your wanted level.
Raise wanted level cheat
- Xbox One – RB(2), B, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right to raise your wanted level.
Get All Weapons in GTA 5 Cheat
- Xbox One – Y, RT, Left, LB, A, Right, Y, Down, X, LB, LB, LB for all weapons.
Get Max Health and Armor Cheat
- Xbox One – B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, Right, X, LB, LB, LB for max Health and Armor.
Invincibility Cheat
- Xbox One – Right, A, Right, Left, Right, RB, Right, Left, A, Y for invicibility (lasts for five minutes).
Vehicle Cheat Codes GTA 5
Warning spawning vehicles on top of one another will cause them to explode.
Spawn Buzzard
- Xbox One – B(2), LB, B(3), LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y to spawn a Buzzard Helicopter.
Spawn Caddy
- Xbox One – B, LB, Left, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A to spawn a Caddy.
Spawn Comet
- Xbox One – RB, B, RT, Right, LB, LT, A(2), X, RB to spawn a Comet.
Spawn Duster
- Xbox One – Right, Left, RB, RB, RB, Left, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB to spawn a Duster.
Spawn Rapid GT
- Xbox One – RT, LB, B, Right, LB, RB, Right, Left, B, RT to spawn a Rapid GT.
Spawn Sanchez
- Xbox One – B, A, LB, B(2), LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB(2) to spawn a Sanchez.
Spawn Stunt Plane
- Xbox One – B, Right, LB, LT, Left, RB, LB(2), Left(2), A, Y to spawn a Stunt Plane.
Spawn Trashmaster
- Xbox One – B, RB, B, RB, Left(2), RB, LB, B, Right to spawn a Trashmaster.
Spawn BMX
- Xbox One – Left Left Right Right, Left, Right, X, B, Y, RB, R2
Spawn Limo
- Xbox One – RT, Right, LT, Left(2), RB, LB, B, Right to spawn a Limo.
Spawn PCJ-600
- Xbox One – RB, Right, Left, Right, RT, Left, Right, X, Right, LT, LB, LB
More GTA 5 Cheat Codes
Explosive melee attacks
- Xbox One – Right, Left, A, Y, RB, B(3), LT for Explosive Melee Attacks.
Explosive ammo rounds
- Xbox One – Right, X, A, Left, RB, RT, Left, Right(2), LB(3) for Explosive Ammo Rounds.
Slow motion aim
- Xbox One – X, LT, RB, Y, Left, X, LT, Right, A for Slow Motion Aiming.
Slow Motion Mode
- Xbox One – Y, Left, Right(2), X, RT, RB for Slow Motion Mode.
Faster run
- Xbox One – Y, Left, Right(2), LT, LB, X to Run Faster.
Recharge Ability
- Xbox One – A(2), X, RB, LB, A, Right, Left, A to Recharge character special abilities.
Sliding cars
- Xbox One – Y, RB(2), Left, RB, LB, RT, LB to make cars slide more.
Drunk mode
- Xbox One – Y, Right(2), Left, Right, X, B, Left for Drunk Mode.
Change weather
- Xbox One – RT, A, LB(2), LT(3), X to cycle between weather modes in GTA V.
Parachute
- Xbox One – Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, Left, Left, Right, LB to spawn a parachute.
GTA V Weather Effects Cheat
- Xbox One – RT, X, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X to change the weather
Skyfall
- Xbox One – LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right to fall from the sky. (No parachute)
Flaming Bullets
- Xbox One – LB, RB, X, RB, Left, RT, RB, Left, X, Right, LB, LB for flaming bullets.
Fast Swimming
- Xbox One – Left, Left, LB, Right, Right, RT, Left, LT, Right to swim faster.
Moon Gravity Mode
- Xbox One – Left, Left, LB, RB, LB, Right, Left, LB, Left to access Moon Gravity Mode.
Super Jump
Xbox One – Left, Left, Y, Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, RB, RT for Super Jump.
GTA V Cell Phone Codes
Turn on these effects anywhere in Los Santos by entering these codes using the cell phone.
|Enter Code
|In-game Effect
|1-999-625-348-7246
|Change Weather
|1-999-547-861
|Drunk Mode
|1-999-444-439
|Explosive Bullets
|1-999-462-842-637
|Explosive Melee Attack
|1-999-228-8463
|Fast Run
|1-999-462-363-4279
|Flaming Bullets
|1-999-759-3483
|Give Parachute
|1-999-724-654-5537
|Invincibility
|1-999-5299-3787
|Lower Wanted Level
|1-999-887-853
|Max Health And Armor
|1-999-356-2837
|Moon Gravity
|1-999-384-48483
|Raise Wanted Level
|1-999-769-3787
|Recharge Special Ability
|1-999-759-3255
|Skydive
|1-999-766-9329
|Slippery Cars
|1-999-332-3393
|Slow Aiming
|1-999-756-966
|Slow Motion
GTA V Cell Phone Vehicle Spawn
Call in these vehicles anywhere in Los Santos using your Cell Phone and entering the code.
|Enter Code
|In-game Effect
|1-999-226-348
|Spawn BMX
|1-999-289-9633
|Spawn Buzzard
|1-999-26638
|Spawn Comet
|1-999-846-39663
|Spawn Limo
|1-999-762-538
|Spawn PCJ-600
|1-999-727-4348
|Spawn Rapid GT
|1-999-633-7623
|Spawn Sanchez
|1-999-227-678-676
|Spawn Stunt Plane
|1-999-872-7433
|Spawn Trashmaster