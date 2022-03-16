GTA Online: How to Get a Solo Public Lobby on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S (2022)

Getting a solo public lobby in GTA Online can make grinding much less of a hassle, but there aren’t any official ways to get your own private session that still allows you to work on your businesses. That hasn’t stopped the GTA Online community, however, as there are working methods that will put you into a solo lobby that’s still public so you can grind away in peace on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

With GTA Online hitting next-gen consoles and being free on PS5 for a limited time, there seems to be an influx of new griefers, so getting a solo private session is a good idea. Here’s how to get a solo public lobby in the next-gen version of GTA Online on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

How to Get a Solo Public GTA Online Lobby on PS5

The tried and true MTU method still works on the PS5 version of Grand Theft Auto Online. All you have to do to get a solo public session is follow these steps:

Go to your PS5 dashboard.

Go to the Settings menu.

Navigate to Network>Settings>Set Up Internet Connection.

Select your existing Internet Connection and press the Options button.

Select Advanced Settings.

Switch MTU Settings to Manual and enter 800.

Save your settings and start GTA Online.

This method still works, but it does take much longer to load than it does on PS4. Have patience and you’ll eventually find your own lobby. If you get an error, keep trying. That’s all there is to it.

As always, other players will eventually start to join your session, so you will only be able to enjoy complete privacy for a short while. However, players will fill in slowly, and your new companions will likely just want to work on their businesses in peace just like you do. If the lobby starts to get too rowdy or crowded, just close the game and repeat the process again to create a new solo public session.

How to Get a Solo Public GTA Online Lobby on Xbox Series X|S

Unfortunately, the existing methods to get a solo public lobby on Xbox seem to have been patched. Some players have been able to change their MTU in their router’s settings in order to do the MTU method, but that doesn’t work for everyone.

Other players have tried the ethernet cable method, which involves starting your Xbox on Wi-Fi and then plugging in an ethernet cable when loading into a session, but that doesn’t work for everyone either. It’s still the most reliable method at the moment, so try it a few times and see if it works for you.

Basically, there’s no guaranteed way to get a solo public lobby in GTA Online on Xbox Series X|S right now. This post will be updated once a confirmed method is discovered.

Grand Theft Auto Online is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.