The Cayo Perico Heist has finally arrived in GTA Online, and here’s how to get started. This is the game’s biggest heist yet, featuring an all-new approach to heist design that lets you tackle the mission solo or with a squad of any size. You’re no longer locked into one strategy, either. The Cayo Perico Heist lets you swap plans on the fly as long as you do the required prep, meaning a stealthy plan can turn into an all-out firefight if things go wrong. Here’s how to start the Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online.

How to Start the Cayo Perico Heist

The first step in starting the new heist is visiting the Music Locker, a new nightclub located underneath the Diamond Casino & Resort that was added to the game with the latest update. You’ll get a text from Miguel Madrazo upon logging into GTA Online, and he invites you to meet him at the club to discuss a business opportunity. After a long cutscene, it’s time to begin preparations.

To start the Cayo Perico Heist, you have to purchase the Kosatka Submarine from Warstock Cache and Carry. Open the web browser on your in-game smartphone, navigate to the Warstock Cache and Carry website, and select the Kosatka to start customizing it. The submarine starts at $2,200,000. If you add additional features like a sonar station, guided missiles, or a weapon workshop, the price can quickly increase. With all upgrades, the Kosatka Submarine costs $9,085,000. These are all the upgrades for the submarine:

Sonar Station – $1,200,000

– $1,200,000 Guided Missiles – $1,900,000

– $1,900,000 Weapon Workshop – $350,000

– $350,000 Moon Pool Vehicles (Sparrow) – $1,815,000

– $1,815,000 Moon Pool Vehicles (Kraken Avisa) – $1,545,000

Once you’ve purchased the submarine, it should automatically appear on the map. If not you can request it by holding the touchpad to bring up the interaction menu, selecting Services, and then choosing Kosatka. If the submarine is already active, then look for it on your map off the coast of Los Santos. Make your way to your newly-purchased submarine to continue the heist. It’s a long way off the coast, so you may need to request a dinghy if you don’t have a boat of your own. You can do so by selecting Request Dinghy from the Kosatka menu just under the Request option.

When you enter the submarine, you’ll watch a short cutscene. Once it’s over, you can start setting up the heist. You can use the Kosatka for other things, but the heist is the big draw here. You have to become a CEO, President, or VIP first though. Hold the touchpad to bring up the interaction menu, and select SecuroServ/Motorcycle Club to become one. With all the introductory stuff out of the way, visit the control desk to access the planning screen and start the Cayo Perico heist.

Grand Theft Auto V is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. A next-gen version of the game is currently in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.