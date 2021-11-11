Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is almost here and many players are already counting the seconds to be able to explore the universe of GTA San Andreas, one of the most acclaimed and popular games on the franchise, now on the new version. With that said, in the game, players can increase a wide amount of stats sure to give them an edge, including lung capacity, which allows CJ to stay underwater for longer periods of time without losing his health. But how can you increase your lung capacity in GTA San Andreas?

How to Increase Lung Capacity in GTA San Andreas

In GTA San Andreas, you can increase CJ’s lung capacity in two ways. The first one is by staying underwater for long periods of time, which will, with time, increase his overall performance. To do that, you just need to dive until you are almost out of breath and then come back up. On the game, players are also able to increase their lung capacity by collecting oysters, which can be found underwater and on the shores of San Andreas. A total of 50 oysters can be found in the game.

Is good to try to increase your lung capacity as fast as possible, since being able to stay underwater for longer periods of time can be a game-changer. The ability is also a must if you want to be able to pass one of the game’s main missions. We also advise you to try to increase your stamina as much as possible as well, since it is always best to be able to freely roam to your heart’s content.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and for PC, on Rockstar Games’ official launcher. A version of the compilation for iOS and Android will be released in the first semester of 2022.