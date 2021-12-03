Update 1.04 has arrived for Grand Theft Auto Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. The GTA Trilogy has received multiple large updates since it was first released last month, and Rockstar Games has slowly been correcting many of the issues that fans have had with the three games. Individual patches are now available for Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. The file sizes vary depending on your platform of choice, but the San Andreas update is understandably the largest of the three. Here’s everything new with GTA Trilogy – The Definitive Edition update 1.04.

GTA Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Update 1.04 Patch Notes

There are currently no official patch notes for GTA Trilogy – The Definitive Edition version 1.04. Rockstar Games typically releases patch notes on the Rockstar support site shortly after an update becomes available, so check back soon to see the full list of changes. We’ll update this post once official patch notes are released.

This update likely contains a wide array of bug fixes, stability improvements, and other general changes. The game is still relatively new, so don’t expect any major overhauls. The previous update fixed issues like incorrect spellings on art and signs as well as graphical glitches involving rain, so expect to see improvements on a similar level in this patch.

Grand Theft Auto Trilogy – Definitive Edition is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.