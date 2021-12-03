GTA Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Update 1.04 Patch Notes

Another new update is available for the GTA Trilogy.

December 3rd, 2021 by Diego Perez

GTA-San-Andreas-Lung-Capacity

Update 1.04 has arrived for Grand Theft Auto Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. The GTA Trilogy has received multiple large updates since it was first released last month, and Rockstar Games has slowly been correcting many of the issues that fans have had with the three games. Individual patches are now available for Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. The file sizes vary depending on your platform of choice, but the San Andreas update is understandably the largest of the three. Here’s everything new with GTA Trilogy – The Definitive Edition update 1.04.

GTA Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Update 1.04 Patch Notes

There are currently no official patch notes for GTA Trilogy – The Definitive Edition version 1.04. Rockstar Games typically releases patch notes on the Rockstar support site shortly after an update becomes available, so check back soon to see the full list of changes. We’ll update this post once official patch notes are released.

This update likely contains a wide array of bug fixes, stability improvements, and other general changes. The game is still relatively new, so don’t expect any major overhauls. The previous update fixed issues like incorrect spellings on art and signs as well as graphical glitches involving rain, so expect to see improvements on a similar level in this patch.

Grand Theft Auto Trilogy – Definitive Edition is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
GTA 3 guns GTA Trilogy The Definitive Edition Update 1.03 Patch Notes
Update 1.03 has arrived for Grand Theft Auto Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, and here’s the full list of changes...
Attack of the Fanboy
GTA San Andreas How to Increase and Lose Muscle GTA Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Update 1.02 Patch Notes
The first major update is available for GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas.
Attack of the Fanboy
GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition Cheat Codes GTA Trilogy Cheats: All Cheat Codes for San Andreas, Vice City, and GTA 3
Here's all the cheat codes you will ever need in GTA- The Trilogy.
Attack of the Fanboy
Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy GTA 3: How To Activate Car Bomb
An explosive means of attack.
Attack of the Fanboy
MORE FROM AOTF
Pokemon GO – How to Beat Giovanni (December 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokemon GO How to Beat Arlo, Cliff and Sierra (December 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Free Games – December 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (December 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy