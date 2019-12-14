GTA V How to Get Arcade in GTA Online

The latest update for GTA V and GTA Online allows you to do a casino heist once you’ve gotten the Arcade hideout to start planning. Like the other heists in the game, this one requires that you plan out the different phases of the casino heist. The first step in starting the Casino Heist will be to get the Arcade and this guide will explain what you need to do to get an arcade and start the casino heist in GTA Online.

The first thing you’ll need to do to get the Arcade is to actually speak with Lester in Mirror Park. After a short scene that details the players and the reasons behind the heist, you’ll be able to access the arcades from the Maze Bank Foreclosures on your phone. The important thing to remember is that you need to speak with Lester for these locations to show up. If you don’t speak with Lester they won’t show up.

Once you’ve watched the intro to the casino heist you can simply head to the Maze Bank Foreclosures app and the purchase one of the Arcade locations. These are the yellow joystick icons on the map. There are a handful of arcade locations all over the map.

How to Get Arcade in GTA Online

Choose which location you want to plan your heist from.

Pixel Pete’s: Paleto Bay – $1,235,000 (Free)

Wonderama: Grapeseed – $1,565,000

Videogeddon: La Mesa – $1,875,000

Insert Coin: Rockford Hills – $2,345,000

Warehouse: Davis – $2,135,000

Eight-Bit: Vinewood – $2,530,000

Prior to the release of the Casino Heist update you did have an option to get a free Arcade Hideout in GTA Online. You would’ve had to have linked your Twitch Prime account to your Rockstar Social Club account. If you did this, you would have Pixel Pete’s Arcade as a freebie instead of having to pay 1.2 million for it.