Guilty Gear Strive: How to Burst

Guilty Gear Strive is a very combo-heavy fighting game, therefore you will need to master the Burst mechanic, or rather the Psych Burst if you’d like, that the game offers. What essentially this does is to pull you out from a tough spot, after you’ve been stuck to a very damaging or long combo. While the execution of this feature is not that hard, the timing of it needs to be exceptional, if you want to utilize it the best possible way. Take a look below in order to find out more details about the Burst move in Guilty Gear Strive.

How to use a Burst in Guilty Gear Strive

The best way to describe what a Burst actually is, is by comparing it to a counter-shockwave as you are getting ‘combo’ed’. This will push the enemy player away, and in some cases it will leave some room for a counter-attack. You can’t abuse this move however, as it has a rechargeable meter and limits the times you can use it in the actual battle.

In order to execute this advanced technique you need to press D, which should be keybinded to your R1 or Right Bumper depending on your platform, and any face button at the same exact time, as you are getting hit by the enemy fighter. The reaction is instant, so any kind of on-going combo should stop immediately, giving you time to breath. Since the use of this move needs fast reflexes in order to be as efficient as possible, it is best to re-bind it to any button you feel you can press the fastest possible. With something like this being totally subjective, feel free to experiment to find what combination suits you best.

Try to not use Burst in every tough situation, as it may be vital in the long run to save it for something really fatal. You may need to use it in a more damaging combo, which if it is still recharging, will end up badly. Spend as much time as needed in the game’s training mode, to practice a lot with enemy combos and your Burst timing.

Guilty Gear Strive is available on PlayStation and PC. For more related content about the game, feel free to check the rest of our guides right here.

- This article was updated on:June 11th, 2021