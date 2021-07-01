Gulity Gear Strive Online Servers Down For Maintenance Today (July 1st)

Developer Arc System Works has now announced that the online servers for Guilty Gear Strive will be down temporarily later today. The game will be down for scheduled maintenance and this will last for up to two hours long.

Arc System Works already released update 1.05 earlier this week. This update was installed for the PC, PS5 and PS4 versions of the game and it included a ton of bug fixes and improvements.

Anyway, the scheduled maintenance for Guilty Gear Strive is due to take place in the early morning of July 1st if you live in North America.

You can read the full announcement below from the game’s official Twitter page.

Maintenance Announcement

“The PS5/PS4/Steam versions of Guilty Gear -Strive- will undergo maintenance to reset the monthly rankings. Maintenance Date and Time – July 1st 12 AM – 2 AM PDT and July 1st 9 AM – 11 AM CEST .*The maintenance may start or end earlier than scheduled. Online play will be unavailable for all platforms during maintenance. We apologize for the inconvenience, and ask for your understanding.”

Guilty Gear Strive is out now for the PC, PS5 and PS4 platforms. You can follow the aforementioned Twitter page for more updates about the game and its future.

- This article was updated on:July 1st, 2021