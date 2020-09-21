Hades – How to Get the Aspect of Gilgamesh

There are many weapons to choose from in Supergiant’s new roguelike Hades, and each of these weapons has multiple weapon aspects to choose from that grant them new abilities. The Aspect of Gilgamesh is the fourth and final weapon aspect for the Twin Fists of Malphon, and it’s available now with the game’s 1.0 release on PC and Nintendo Switch. If you’ve been playing Hades throughout early access, then you’ll likely have no problem obtaining the Aspect of Gilgamesh, but new players will have to put in some work to get their hands on this new weapon aspect.

How to Get the Aspect of Gilgamesh

The Aspect of Gilgamesh is obtained by speaking with Asterius the Minotaur in Elysium. You must get the other three weapon aspects (Zagreus, Talos, and Demeter) for the Twin Fists of Malphon before you can get the Aspect of Gilgamesh.

Asterius the Minotaur can be encountered midway through the Elysium biome. Just be on the lookout for doors with a skull above them as these skulls denote potential boss encounters. If you meet the Minotaur a few times after unlocking the first three weapon aspects for the Twin Fists of Maplhon, then he will eventually have special dialogue that will tell you how to unlock the final aspect. You’ll know you’ve done everything correctly if Asterius mentions the phrase “I see you overcome the wild and make peace with death.” After this encounter, head to your armory and interact with the Twin Fists of Malphon to unlock the Aspect of Gilgamesh.

The Aspect of Giglamesh will unlock the Claws of Enkidu, letting you play with an all new moveset that is centered around inflicting the Main status effect. If you bring this weapon to the Thesues and Asterius boss fight at the end of Elysium, you’ll be treated to unique dialogue that provides a little bit of bonus lore about the pair’s relationship with Gilgamesh.