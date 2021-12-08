The release of the Halo Infinite campaign is just around the corner and here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming release. In this short guide we’ll explain everything you need to know about the Halo Infinite campaign release, how to get it on Game Pass, what platforms it will be available on, the download size, and global release times.
Halo Infinite Campaign Release Time
- Seattle – December 8th 10:00 AM PST
- Mexico City – December 8th 12:00 PM CST
- New York – December 8th 1:00 PM EST
- Sao Paulo – December 8th 3:00 PM BRT
- London – December 8th 6:00 PM GMT
- Berlin – December 8th 7:00 PM CET
- Moscow – December 8th 9:00 PM MSK
- New Delhi – December 8th 11:30 PM IST
- Hong Kong – December 9th 2:00 AM HKT
- Tokyo – December 9th 3:00 AM JST
- Sydney – December 9th 5:00 AM AEDT
- Auckland – December 9th 7:00 AM NZDT
Halo Infinite Release Time World Map
The times above are specifically for the campaign release of Halo Infinite. They do not include the multiplayer suite, which can be downloaded right now, for free on multiple platforms. Halo Infinite will be available on Game Pass day one as part of the subscription service on Xbox consoles and PC via Game Pass Ultimate. Halo Infinite will also be available on Steam on December 8th.
