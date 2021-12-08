The release of the Halo Infinite campaign is just around the corner and here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming release. In this short guide we’ll explain everything you need to know about the Halo Infinite campaign release, how to get it on Game Pass, what platforms it will be available on, the download size, and global release times.

Halo Infinite Campaign Release Time

Seattle – December 8th 10:00 AM PST

Mexico City – December 8th 12:00 PM CST

New York – December 8th 1:00 PM EST

Sao Paulo – December 8th 3:00 PM BRT

London – December 8th 6:00 PM GMT

Berlin – December 8th 7:00 PM CET

Moscow – December 8th 9:00 PM MSK

New Delhi – December 8th 11:30 PM IST

Hong Kong – December 9th 2:00 AM HKT

Tokyo – December 9th 3:00 AM JST

Sydney – December 9th 5:00 AM AEDT

Auckland – December 9th 7:00 AM NZDT

Halo Infinite Release Time World Map

The times above are specifically for the campaign release of Halo Infinite. They do not include the multiplayer suite, which can be downloaded right now, for free on multiple platforms. Halo Infinite will be available on Game Pass day one as part of the subscription service on Xbox consoles and PC via Game Pass Ultimate. Halo Infinite will also be available on Steam on December 8th.

