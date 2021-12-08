Halo Infinite How to Get Valor

The main campaign of Halo Infinite is here and players all over the world are already exploring what looks to be Master Chief’s biggest mission yet, as well as the triumphal return of the acclaimed franchise. With that said, on Infinite, players can gear up Master Chief and the many Marines currently on the ring by accumulating Valor, the game’s currency, which will allow the Spartan to unlock new vehicles, weapons, and much more. Here are all the ways in which you can get Valor on Halo Infinite so that you can unlock your full arsenal as fast as possible and take back the Halo Ring.

All the Ways to Get Valor on Halo Infinite

As we said above, differently than the system present in other open-world games, Valor, the main currency in Halo Infinite, is not an exchangeable currency but a cumulative one, which is given to players after they complete a wide variety of missions in the Zeta Ring. With that said, you can earn Valor in Halo Infinite by completing Main Missions, which reward players with the biggest sum at once, responding and saving the many UNSC Marines in distress signal locations, and by destroying/cleaning the many Banished encampments located around the ring. You can also earn Valor by killing high-importance targets in the open world. To recap, here’s how to get Valor on Halo Infinite:

Completing Main Missions.

Rescuing the many UNSC Marines through the Zeta Halo Ring.

Cleaning/Destroying Banished encampments.

Killing high-importance targets in the open world.

It’s also important to point out that you cannot choose which rewards to unlock, as they will be unlocked in a designed order based on the cumulative amount of Valor you currently have.

You can play Halo Infinite‘s main campaign right now, exclusively on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out our review on the title here. The game’s multiplayer experience is also available right now on all the already mentioned platforms.