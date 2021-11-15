Halo Infinite Multiplayer Guide: How to Play With Friends

In a surprising move, Microsoft has released Halo Infinite multiplayer a full three weeks early. Everyone’s eager to jump in and play with their friends, but there are a few things you should know before starting Halo Infinite multiplayer. If you were able to play any of the flights or technical previews leading up to launch, then you should already know what to expect. Halo Infinite is fully free-to-play and supports crossplay across all available platforms, but connecting with your friends on other platforms can be tricky. Here’s everything you need to know about playing with friends in Halo Infinite.

How to Play With Friends in Halo Infinite

You can invite your friends from the Social menu, which can be accessed by pressing the Tab key or the View button at the main menu. Here, you can view your current Fireteam or navigate to the Friends tab to bring up a list of all of your Xbox Live friends.

Halo Infinite Crossplay Details

Halo Infinite supports full crossplay, so you can play with friends on both Xbox and PC. If you’re trying to find friends on other platforms like Steam, then you can use the Find Friends option in the Social menu to automatically search for any of your friends that have linked Steam or Discord accounts. Halo Infinite requires you to log in with an Xbox Live account to play, so all of your friends should come up if you search for them this way.

Does Halo Infinite Have Split-Screen?

Split-screen multiplayer is coming to Halo Infinite sometime down the line, but it is not currently in the game right now. 343 has stated that split-screen multiplayer will be ready for the game’s final release on December 8, but the plan could have changed. Halo Infinite’s multiplayer release is technically still a beta though, so the feature could very well be added in December. Co-Op was delayed for the Halo Infinite campaign though, so the feature could be much further away than people expect.

Halo Infinite will be released on December 8, 2021 for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The multiplayer mode is currently available now.