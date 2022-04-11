Halo Infinite Season 2: Lone Wolves Release Date, Patch Notes, Armor, and More

After a bit of a rocky start with fans, you’ll find lots to love in the upcoming Season Two of Halo Infinite. While the game was a critical and commercial success at launch, players have slowly become fed up with the lack of updates that have come to the multiplayer aspect of the game. When it first launched, players were more than happy to jump back into some old-school Halo gameplay, but a lack of cosmetics, armor, and more has left fans clamoring for more.
That’s why Season Two, Lone Wolves, is shaping up to be a gamechanger for the title. You’ll find out everything that is included below, as we dive into what is going to make this season worth your time and effort to come back to the battlegrounds.
Halo Infinite – Lone Wolves Release Date, Patch Notes, Armor, and More
When Does Season 2 Start
Season 2, Lone Wolves, starts on May 3rd, 2022 on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. You’ll probably expect a large update to come alongside this new Season, as quite a few new features are being added to the fray.
What Comes In Season 2
Much like the Season 1 Battle Pass, you’ll be looking at 100 Tiers of cosmetics, items, and more to unlock. However, 343 Industries hasn’t gone into much, if any, detail yet. There are a few pieces of equipment that have been spotted in the brief trailer, such as a skull worn on the shoulder of a Spartan, that have players excited. It seems that the issues that 343 ran into with the Season 1 Battle pass have been heard, and new and exciting things are on the horizon.
However, 343 Industries has confirmed that at least two new maps will be added to the game. Breaker will be a Big-Team-Battle map, and Catalyst, which appears to be a much smaller map, allowing for chaos on a much larger scale. Both of these maps are set to enter multiple playlists on Day One, so you won’t have to worry about missing out on them.
Last Spartan Standing, King of the Hill, and Land Grab will also be landing with this new content update on May 3rd. Last Spartan Standing seems to be taking a note from the Battle Royale genre and games like Fortnite, where it is a “free-for-all elimination mode”, where the last person to stay alive is the winner. King of the Hill is an old classic mode that is great to see come back to the series, where teams will fight for possession of a location, and Land Grab seems to take a hint from KOTH, where teams will fight over five different spots of land that cannot be re-captured.
Patch Notes
According to Halo Waypoint and 343 Industries, you’ll be seeing these changes taking place soon:
AUDIO
- The ability to hear an opponent’s shield recharge sound will be reduced to prevent providing too much information about a player’s location
- The volume of the Grunt Birthday Party sound effect will be increased in the Campaign
MULTIPLAYER
Arena
- Catalyst (new Arena map) will be added to multiple playlists on day one
- King of the Hill will be added to multiple playlists
- Attrition will be added to multiple playlists
- In Attrition, a revived player will be able to move immediately after spawning back in
- Motion Tracker (Radar) will have its outer edge detection enabled for shooting and sprinting in social playlists
Big Team Battle
- Breaker (new BTB map) will be added to matchmaking on day one
- Jeff Steitzer’s voice is returning to call out player-earned medals
- The issue causing asymmetrical Weapon Rack spawns has been addressed
Matchmaking
- Rather than track a player’s entire session, the CSR progression bar will now reflect the progress made from their most recent match
Custom Games & Forge
- Addressing some Custom Game bugs, with more coming down the road
Personal AI & Spartan Chatter
- Balance adjustments were made to emphasize what’s most important for players
PC
- Noticeable stability improvements; the team has resolved dozens of PC crashes
SANDBOX
Networking
- Melee fights should be more consistent, with opponents “phasing” through each other less and “whiffing” less when a melee should’ve connected
Weapons
- A global melee damage decrease of 10% on all weapons will require the Mangler to land two shots and a beatdown for a kill.
- The Ravager’s base (non-charged) shot will see a damage increase
Friend or Foe (IFF) Recognition (Player Outlines)
- This system will now have options allowing players to modify the opacity and thickness based on their preferences
Equipment
- Drop Wall will see slight performance increases
- Overshield will provide slightly more shielding
Vehicles
- Chopper collision (splatter) damage will be increased to its vehicle-splattering glory
- Banshee’s agility and damage output will be increased to improve its role as a strike fighter
- Warthog & Razorback should be more resistant to flipping and bouncing
Shop
- Bundles will have a more consistent value across different offerings
Battle Pass & Progression
- Season 2’s free track will have more customization content than Season 1’s
- Players can earn 1000 CR in the S2 Premium Battle Pass
- Weekly Challenges will see continued improvements
- Ultimate Rewards will be higher value cosmetics such as visors, coatings, and stances, and no longer have emblems or backdrops, throughout the course of the season.
Theater & Observer
- Theater & Observer will have updates to address overall stability, issues caused by viewing multiple films in a row, and problems that arise when observing multiple matches in a row
Halo Infinite is available now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. Lone Wolves will release on May 3rd, 2022 with Free and $10 Tiers.