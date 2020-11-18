Halo: The Master Chief Collection has had a very interesting road since it originally released more than six years ago. After launching to much criticism, the game has really turned it around in recent year and is really the go to way to play Halo prior to Halo 5: Guardians at this point. With the launch of the Xbox Series X and S, 343 Industries promised an update to optimize the game for these new consoles and that update is finally here.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection 1.1955.0.0 Update Patch Notes

Not only is Halo: The Master Chief Collection optimized for Xbox Series X and S, but there are a number of other additions as well for the game itself. You can find the full patch notes below from the Halo Waypoint website that include not only the patch notes themselves, but also what the optimizations are that 343 Industries had in a separate location on their website.

Install Size Version

Steam Max size of 25.4 GB

Microsoft Store and Xbox Game Pass for PC Max size of 47.95 GB

Xbox Max size of 42 GB



New Features

Halo 4 is now available on PC! Halo 4’s Forge mode now includes “Thorage” content – this means new features, a higher budget, dozens of new items, and more Per-piece armor customization and “global” weapon skins for all loadouts are now available on all platforms as well PC players can now jump into Cross-Game Playlists in Campaign

Crossplay and input-based matchmaking for multiplayer are now available on both Xbox and PC While players will be prompted to select their preferred input device upon their first launch of the gam e, this option can also be changed at any time from Settings menu while in the Main Menu

This update also brings Xbox Series X|S enhancements to the Collection Improved resolution Xbox Series X: 4K resolution at 60 or 120Hz in both single player and two player split screen modes Xbox Series S: 1080p resolution at 60 or 120Hz in both single player and two player split screen modes Both Xbox Series X and Series S will run similar “enhanced” graphics settings as PC Field of View (FOV) can be adjusted via a slider that ranges from 70 to 120 degrees Adjusting FOV requires the console to be set to 60Hz output, FOV will be locked to default value when the console is set to 120Hz output Several enhancements to the split screen experience Four player splitscreen runs at 60 frames per second (FPS) Reduced or removed performance throttles from the original titles In-game high dynamic range (HDR) options have been added to the Settings menu Quick Resume and Smart Delivery are supported

Season 4 is here with 70+ new customization choices – including new nameplates, weapon and vehicle skins for Halo 3, and weapon skins for Halo 4!

Interpolation improvements for Halo: Reach, Halo 2: Anniversary, and Halo 4 when running at 60+ FPS

Player Emblems are now visible in gameplay for both Halo: Reach and Halo 4

Video settings can now be set on a per-title basis in the Settings menu

Players can now select their preferred servers in the Network tab of the Settings menu

Text Chat has been improved with a new Text Chat Availability option and auto-moderation

Resolved Issues

Many improvements come from Insiders feedback reported by our community during or after the Flight period of Halo 4. Thank you for participating and please keep submitting tickets! Below is a breakdown of fixes in this update:

Global

Players will no longer be returned to the main menu while loading into online multiplayer matches in Halo 3: ODST

Unlocked customization items no longer appear locked while the Season menu’s data is being retrieved, this will reduce the occurrence of erroneous exclamation point notifications next to already unlocked items

The Weapon Skin menu for Halo 3 will now accurately display the appearance of the highlighted weapon

Nameplates in the Season Rewards menu are now the correct size and resolution

The Magnum is now named correctly in both the Halo: CE and Halo 3 Customization menus

Dare’s visor color is now consistent between the Halo 3: ODST Customization menu and in-game

Various localization improvements have been implemented throughout the menus

The “View Maps in this Playlist” menu now always displays a count of maps

Fixed an issue where maps would often be duplicated or displayed incorrectly in the “View Maps in this Playlist” menu after matchmaking

Added dynamic scaling to names on Challenge progress notifications to resolve text clipping issues

Halo 4

General Increased volume of the switch grenade audio cue, making it audible once more The amount of time needed to trigger the hold or toggle behavior of zooming in with a weapon has been adjusted The correct sound effect now plays when performing a melee attack on objects and walls

Campaign Accessing a Terminal now plays the video in-game rather than the Halo Channel app The skybox in the mission “Reclaimer” has been upscaled and is now more clear

Spartan Ops Spartan Ops Episodes now play in the menus rather than the Halo Channel app Added support for Spartan Ops to PvE challenges

Multiplayer Weapon audio no longer cuts out after firing in the Sword Room on “Pitfall” The correct emblem is now shown when starting a Free-For-All match Custom emblems now appear on armor in gameplay Some maps are no longer brighter than normal when playing local split screen on Xbox One consoles Fixed an issue where shadows from forge objects were not displayed appropriately Fixed an issue where various toy objects such as Golf Balls and Dice would despawn almost instantly Fixed various issues where incorrect or duplicate power weapons were present in matchmaking Fixed an issue which led to instability and, sometimes, network disconnects from matches played on Forge maps



Halo 3: ODST

General Fixed an issue causing incorrect shadows to appear on some objects on Enhanced graphics

Firefight Fixed an issue causing multiple sound events to fire instead of one, leading to repeated voice dialogue of covenant enemies and player actions



Halo 3

Multiplayer Improved how weapon skins on battle rifles appear in gameplay The multiplayer weapon “dirtying” strategy has been returned to MCC, realigning with legacy behavior



Halo 2: Anniversary

General The amount of time needed to trigger the hold or toggle behavior of zooming in with a weapon has been adjusted

Forge Held objects now move smoothly when playing with framerates above 60 FPS Non-host players can now use the Toggle Rotation Axes function as expected The Edit Mode Controls window in the Pause menu now lists the binding for Toggle Rotation Axes Fixed an issue where ‘Toggle Rotation Axes’ displayed in English while in other localizations



Halo: Combat Evolved

Campaign The “All According to Plan” Achievement can now be unlocked as expected



