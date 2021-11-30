Harrow Prime in Warframe: How to Get and More

As we all know by now, the Prime Warframe rotation usually happens every three months. It has been a little over two since Nidus Prime, so fans of Warframe have been speculating when the next Prime is coming out. Since Nidus is a male, there has to be one more male frame to fit the two males and two females in terms of rotation. Now, revealed in the latest Devstream, Harrow Prime is coming out a lot sooner than we thought in Warframe.

Harrow Prime in Warframe

Harrow Prime is slated for release at the same time as the New War. In a trailer released earlier today, it was revealed that the next biggest update is coming out on December 15, 2021.

Of course, with any other Prime Warframe, there will be two weapons that are signature to the frame. Unfortunately, the only weapon we know he’ll have is the Scourge Prime, an upgraded counterpart to the regular Scourge. This is a speargun weapon that has an automatic firing mechanic with a small AoE on impact and a secondary throwing mechanic.

The Scourge Prime compared to the regular Scourge has the following stats:

Faster reload speed (2.2 vs 2.5 seconds)

Higher critical chance (10% vs 2.0%)

Higher critical multiplier (2.0x vs 1.5x)

Higher base damage (80 corrosive vs 70 corrosive)

Higher Radial Attack damage (60 corrosive vs 55 corrosive)

Harrow Prime compared to regular Harrow has the following stats:

Higher Shield capacity (600 vs 450)

Higher energy (188 vs 150)

Along with Harrow Prime, the Warframe in general, whether regular or Prime, will receive some significant tweaks to his overall kit. This is what is expected to change:

Condemn will now have its radius growth scale with range (moddable with range mods)

will now have its radius growth scale with range (moddable with range mods) Non-scaling AoE around Harrow will impact enemies in Condemn

Penance will now have a burst heal on cast based on sacrificed shields

will now have a burst heal on cast based on sacrificed shields Thurible has an increased charge rate

has an increased charge rate Harrow will start with additional energy at the start of a mission (similar to the Preparation mod)

How to get Harrow Prime

If it’s any indicator like every other Prime Warframe, Harrow Prime will have to be earned through Relics. He’ll have his own set of farmable Relics that will have chances of each part dropping. This also includes the weapons he’ll be released with. The Relics have not been detailed or released yet.

For people who want to avoid Relic farming and get Harrow instantly, they’ll have to look out for the upcoming Prime Access that includes him along with accessories. Those will be priced somewhere around $40 USD for just Harrow and his weapons. Everything else like accessories will come at a higher premium price.

Tenno, mark your calendars for the 15th, because it’ll be grind city in the coming weeks not only for the new things coming in the New War but also for Harrow Prime and his signature loadout.

Warframe is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.