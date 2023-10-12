Harvest Island Story Mode vs Normal Mode Differences

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Before you even take a step in your cozy horror adventure on Harvest Island, you have a decision to make — story mode or normal mode? This is a subtle difference but may make your experience more enjoyable. Here’s what you can expect from Story Mode or Normal Mode in Harvest Island.

Normal

As with most cozy games, Harvest Island has a farming aspect. If planting and harvesting crops and planning your perfect farm is a part that you enjoy, you’ll have more farming requirements and interaction with the normal mode in Harvest Island. It will take a little more work and diligence to get the materials you need throughout the game as you’ll get them in fewer quantities at once.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Related: Best Spooky Cozy Games for Nintendo Switch

Story

When you’ve selected the story mode in Harvest Island you will still do some farming but it will be much easier. In addition to receiving more resources, your connection with your animals will also be easier in story. To level up your affection with your animals you’ll need to pet them, sing to them, and give them treats a certain number of times. You will be able to level up with fewer interactions.

Choose Your Mode

Bottom line is if you want more of a challenge you’ll want to choose normal, but if you are just interested in where the story goes when you add a horror element to a light game then story may be more your speed. Whichever mode you choose, it doesn’t affect the journey you’ll see with Will and Samantha. It may take you more time to accomplish the goals in normal mode but overall you’ll still see all the same adventure either way. I’d look at it as more of a difficulty setting rather than anything affecting the story as it may initially imply.

- This article was updated on October 12th, 2023