Hello Kitty Island Adventure Release Date and How to Pre-Register

Hello Kitty Island Adventure feels like a mix of Hello Kitty and Animal Crossing. The game developer behind the game, Sunblink, has given fans a quick glimpse of what to expect when the game releases later this year, 2023. If you are one of many looking to play the game right when it becomes available, we have you covered with everything you need to know. This guide will cover the release date for Hello Kitty Island Adventure and how to pre-register so you can jump into the fun as soon as possible.

Release Date and Pre-registration for Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Hello Kitty Island Adventure releases on July 28, 2023 — a little longer than a month after the game’s official reveal announcement. While the game doesn’t have any pre-registration currently, you can pre-order it by heading to the official Hello Kitty Island Adventure website to ensure you are ready when it becomes available. On the top right corner is an option to pre-order — click it, and it will bring you to the official Apple store page for Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

It is important to note that you must be subscribed to Apple Arcade to play Hello Kitty Island Adventure. The good news is that if you’re new to Apple Arcade, you’ll get a one-month free trial to see if you enjoy everything it offers. After the one-month free trial, Apple Arcade costs $4.99 a month. You can subscribe to Apple Arcade by heading into the App Store on your iPhone, Mac, Apple TV, or iPad and selecting “Subscribe to Apple Arcade.” If you plan to get Apple Arcade for Hello Kitty Island Adventure, I recommend waiting until July so you can play through it for a month for free!

The wait is almost over to play the newest game with our kitten friends. With all the features included, it should be a great time for fans of the series — from fishing, cooking, creating avatars, creating and hanging out with friends, and much more!

- This article was updated on June 28th, 2023