Starfield will be the biggest Xbox console exclusive in history, making PlayStation owners extremely sad that they won’t experience the epic sci-fi RPG from Bethesda. However, there is a method you can use to play Starfield if you don’t own a PC or don’t want to purchase an Xbox console. While this method won’t let you play on PlayStation 5, it will let you play on another Sony device expected to be released later this year. Here’s how to play Starfield on PlayStation (sort of) so you don’t miss out on exploring Starfield’s epic open world space.

Is Starfield Coming to PlayStation?

Unfortunately, Starfield is not coming to PlayStation 5, but there is one roundabout way you can play Starfield on a PlayStation device if you want to stay in the Sony ecosystem. You can play Starfield on PlayStation on Sony’s newest mobile device, the PlayStation Portal. This is because the Portal can stream games, including those on Xbox Game Pass, which Starfield will be on when it launches on September 6.

Here’s how it would work. Microsoft built an Android app for Xbox Game Pass that allows you to play games via Xbox Cloud Gaming. The PlayStation Portal looks powered by Android, so you could most likely add this app to your Portal. In addition, you can access Xbox Cloud Gaming via a web browser on your PlayStation 5 to achieve the same result.

Keep in mind the above is pure speculation based on the showcases and leaks of the PlayStation Portal that we’ve seen so far. Even if it is possible, there isn’t any guarantee that the performance of Starfield would be acceptable. Once we know more, we will update you since you won’t want to miss out on Starfield!

What is the PlayStation Portal?

The PlayStation Portal will cost $199.99 when it comes out later this year. It features an eight-inch LCD 1080p resolution at 60fps. According to Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President of Platform Experience at Sony Interactive Entertainment, the PlayStation Portal will connect via your Wi-Fi, and you can stream your PS5 games and Xbox Game Pass games.

