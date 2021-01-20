Hitman 3: How to Unlock All Weapons and Equipment

There’s a ton of weapons and equipment to unlock in Hitman 3. You can unlock new gear by increasing your mastery level in each of the locations in Hitman 3, and the items you receive can then be used in any other level. Each location has 20 mastery levels to obtain, so you’ll have the opportunity to become really familiar with each zone as you rank up and unlock new rewards. Here’s how to unlock all weapons and equipment in Hitman 3.

All Hitman 3 Weapons and Equipment

Dubai

Level 2 – Burj Al-Ghazali Snowglobe / Atrium Lobby (Starting Location)

– Burj Al-Ghazali Snowglobe / Atrium Lobby (Starting Location) Level 3 – Kitchen (Hidden Stash)

– Kitchen (Hidden Stash) Level 4 – Meeting Room (Starting Location)

– Meeting Room (Starting Location) Level 5 – Emetic Poison Vial

– Emetic Poison Vial Level 6 – Penthouse Supply Room (Hidden Stash)

– Penthouse Supply Room (Hidden Stash) Level 7 – ICA Briefcase Mk. III / Art Installation (Starting Location)

– ICA Briefcase Mk. III / Art Installation (Starting Location) Level 8 – Atrium Toilet (Hidden Stash)

– Atrium Toilet (Hidden Stash) Level 9 – Maintenance Room (Hidden Stash)

– Maintenance Room (Hidden Stash) Level 10 – Explosive Golf Ball

– Explosive Golf Ball Level 11 – Guard Room (Starting Location)

– Guard Room (Starting Location) Level 12 – Laundry Room (Hidden Stash)

– Laundry Room (Hidden Stash) Level 13 – Ornate Scimitar

– Ornate Scimitar Level 14 – Art Backstage Balcony (Hidden Stash)

– Art Backstage Balcony (Hidden Stash) Level 15 -Druzhina 34 DTI Sniper Rifle

-Druzhina 34 DTI Sniper Rifle Level 16 – N/A

– N/A Level 17 – Penthouse Ventilation System (Hidden Stash)

– Penthouse Ventilation System (Hidden Stash) Level 18 – N/A

– N/A Level 19 – Penthouse (Starting Location)

– Penthouse (Starting Location) Level 20 – ICA Proximity Explosive Mk. III / Ashen Suit with Gloves

Dartmoor

Level 2 – Lockpick Mk. III / Deliveries (Hidden Stash)

– Lockpick Mk. III / Deliveries (Hidden Stash) Level 3 – Bathroom (Hidden Stash)

– Bathroom (Hidden Stash) Level 4 – Garden (Starting Location)

– Garden (Starting Location) Level 5 – ICA 19 Shortballer Pistol / Greenhouse (Hidden Stash)

– ICA 19 Shortballer Pistol / Greenhouse (Hidden Stash) Level 6 – Staff Room (Starting Location)

– Staff Room (Starting Location) Level 7 – Sedative Poison Vial / Changing Room (Hidden Stash)

– Sedative Poison Vial / Changing Room (Hidden Stash) Level 8 – Behind Mansion (Starting Location)

– Behind Mansion (Starting Location) Level 9 – Graveyard (Hidden Stash)

– Graveyard (Hidden Stash) Level 10 – ICA Remote Audio Distraction Mk. III

– ICA Remote Audio Distraction Mk. III Level 11 – Library (Starting Location)

– Library (Starting Location) Level 12 – Library (Hidden Stash)

– Library (Hidden Stash) Level 13 – Kukri Knife

– Kukri Knife Level 14 – Hallway (Hidden Stash)

– Hallway (Hidden Stash) Level 15 – Proximity Explosive Duck

– Proximity Explosive Duck Level 16 – Zachary’s Bedroom (Starting Location)

– Zachary’s Bedroom (Starting Location) Level 17 – Laundry Room (Hidden Stash)

– Laundry Room (Hidden Stash) Level 18 – Walking Cane / Main Road (Starting Location)

– Walking Cane / Main Road (Starting Location) Level 19 – Behind Mansion After Family Gathering Has Started (Starting Location)

– Behind Mansion After Family Gathering Has Started (Starting Location) Level 20 – Bartoli Woodsman Hunting Rifle / Classic Cut Long Coat Suit and Gloves

Berlin

Level 2 – ICA Remote Micro Taser / Staff Room Entrance (Agency Pickup)

– ICA Remote Micro Taser / Staff Room Entrance (Agency Pickup) Level 3 – Club Entrance (Starting Location)

– Club Entrance (Starting Location) Level 4 – Projection Bar (Hidden Stash)

– Projection Bar (Hidden Stash) Level 5 – ICA Remote Explosive Mk. III

– ICA Remote Explosive Mk. III Level 6 – Projection Bar (Starting Location)

– Projection Bar (Starting Location) Level 7 – Custom 5mm DTI / Basement Toilet (Hidden Stash)

– Custom 5mm DTI / Basement Toilet (Hidden Stash) Level 8 – Radio Tower (Starting Location)

– Radio Tower (Starting Location) Level 9 – Biker Garage (Hidden Stash)

– Biker Garage (Hidden Stash) Level 10 – Lethal Poison Vial

– Lethal Poison Vial Level 11 – Chill Out (Starting Location)

– Chill Out (Starting Location) Level 12 – Chill Out Staff Trailer (Agency Pickup)

– Chill Out Staff Trailer (Agency Pickup) Level 13 – Flash Grenade Mk. III

– Flash Grenade Mk. III Level 14 – Skylight Access (Agency Pickup)

– Skylight Access (Agency Pickup) Level 15 – Lethal Syringe Mk III

– Lethal Syringe Mk III Level 16 – DJ Booth (Starting Location)

– DJ Booth (Starting Location) Level 17 – Overpass (Agency Pickup)

– Overpass (Agency Pickup) Level 18 – Biker Hangout (Starting Location)

– Biker Hangout (Starting Location) Level 19 – Basement Boiler Room (Agency Pickup)

– Basement Boiler Room (Agency Pickup) Level 20 – Remote Explosive Duck / Number Six Coat with Gloves

Chongqing

Level 2 – Electronic Key Hacker Mk. III / Facility Server Supply Room (Hidden Stash)

– Electronic Key Hacker Mk. III / Facility Server Supply Room (Hidden Stash) Level 3 – Restaurant Back Stairwell (Hidden Stash)

– Restaurant Back Stairwell (Hidden Stash) Level 4 – Riverside Walkway (Starting Location)

– Riverside Walkway (Starting Location) Level 5 – ICA Pen Syringe Emetic

– ICA Pen Syringe Emetic Level 6 – Corridor (Agency Pickup)

– Corridor (Agency Pickup) Level 7 – ICA Proximity Concussion Device Mk. III / Restaurant Kitchen (Starting Location)

– ICA Proximity Concussion Device Mk. III / Restaurant Kitchen (Starting Location) Level 8 – Facility Maintenance Tunnel (Agency Pickup)

– Facility Maintenance Tunnel (Agency Pickup) Level 9 – Facility Rooftop (Starting Location)

– Facility Rooftop (Starting Location) Level 10 – ICA Tactical Shotgun / Facility Rooftop (Hidden Stash)

– ICA Tactical Shotgun / Facility Rooftop (Hidden Stash) Level 11 – Arcade (Agency Pickup)

– Arcade (Agency Pickup) Level 12 – Side Alley (Agency Pickup)

– Side Alley (Agency Pickup) Level 13 – The Block (Starting Location)

– The Block (Starting Location) Level 14 – Facility Ventilation Room (Hidden Stash)

– Facility Ventilation Room (Hidden Stash) Level 15 – ICA SMG Raptor Covert

– ICA SMG Raptor Covert Level 16 – Balcony (Starting Location)

– Balcony (Starting Location) Level 17 – The Laundry (Hidden Stash)

– The Laundry (Hidden Stash) Level 18 – Apartment (Agency Pickup)

– Apartment (Agency Pickup) Level 19 – Facility Locker Room (Starting Location)

– Facility Locker Room (Starting Location) Level 20 – Hackl Leviathan Sniper Rifle Covert / Neon City Suit with Gloves

Mendoza

Level 2 – ICA DTI Stealth / Parking Lot (Starting Location)

– ICA DTI Stealth / Parking Lot (Starting Location) Level 3 – Boathouse (Hidden Stash)

– Boathouse (Hidden Stash) Level 4 – Vineyard (Starting Location)

– Vineyard (Starting Location) Level 5 – Kalmer 2 Tranquilizer

– Kalmer 2 Tranquilizer Level 6 – Workers’ Bathroom (Hidden Stash)

– Workers’ Bathroom (Hidden Stash) Level 7 – ICA Combat Axe / Tasting Room (Starting Location)

– ICA Combat Axe / Tasting Room (Starting Location) Level 8 – Barrel Room (Agency Pickup)

– Barrel Room (Agency Pickup) Level 9 – Shrine (Starting Location)

– Shrine (Starting Location) Level 10 – Krugermeier 2-2 Silver / Cinema (Starting Location)

– Krugermeier 2-2 Silver / Cinema (Starting Location) Level 11 – Shrine (Hidden Stash)

– Shrine (Hidden Stash) Level 12 – Steel Tanks (Agency Pickup)

– Steel Tanks (Agency Pickup) Level 13 – Sniper Spot (Starting Location)

– Sniper Spot (Starting Location) Level 14 – Villa Attic (Agency Pickup)

– Villa Attic (Agency Pickup) Level 15 – DAK Black Covert

– DAK Black Covert Level 16 – Grapefield Shed (Agency Pickup)

– Grapefield Shed (Agency Pickup) Level 17 – Dining Area (Starting Location)

– Dining Area (Starting Location) Level 18 – Villa Basement (Hidden Stash)

– Villa Basement (Hidden Stash) Level 19 – Dance Floor (Hidden Stash)

– Dance Floor (Hidden Stash) Level 20 – Sieger 300 Viper / Black & White Tuxedo Set

Carpathian Mountains

Level 2 – HWK21 Pale Homemade Silencer / Laboratory (Starting Location)

– HWK21 Pale Homemade Silencer / Laboratory (Starting Location) Level 3 – Outdoors (Starting Location)

– Outdoors (Starting Location) Level 4 – Proximity Semtex Demo Block Mk. III

– Proximity Semtex Demo Block Mk. III Level 5 – ICA Tactical Shotgun Covert

Hitman 3 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia.

- This article was updated on:January 20th, 2021