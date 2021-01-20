Challenges are a key aspect of Hitman 3, providing an easy way for you to increase your mastery level in a given location or just see everything a level has to offer. You can see your challenges in the main menu before starting a mission, but is there any way to see them during a level? Being able to keep track of your challenges mid-mission can really help out when you’re trying to unlock things as quickly as possible, allowing you to save and reload when necessary to make the best use of your time. Here’s how to view your challenges in Hitman 3.

How to View Challenges in Hitman 3

To view your challenges during a mission, press the touchpad on PS4 or the back button on Xbox One to open the menu. Then, scroll over to the Challenges section to see all of the challenges for the mission you’re currently playing. If you’re on PC, then you can press the F1 key to view your challenges and objectives.

Once you’re in the menu, you can press the Y/Triangle button to toggle between completed and uncompleted challenges. On PC, you can do so by pressing the F key.

In Hitman 3, you don’t have to complete a mission in order for a challenge to register as complete. That means you can eliminate a target in several different ways and complete multiple challenges by just saving and reloading. That way, you don’t have to replay a level to complete the fiber wire assassination challenge, the headshot assassination challenge, the drowning assassination challenge, and so on. Challenges shouldn’t be ignored, and leveling up your mastery level in each location can lead to incredibly useful rewards.

Hitman 3 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia.

- This article was updated on:January 20th, 2021