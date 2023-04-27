Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you looking for all Herta Space Station Memory Bubble Locations in Honkai: Star Rail? Herta tasks you with helping her experiment. This experiment with collecting Memory Bubbles, but before you can do so, she makes you sign a non-disclosure and holds you to the Law of the Imaginary. What is contained in these memory bubbles? This level of secrecy makes me a bit nervous about finding them, let alone pressing them to my forehead. However, once you are over this nervousness, here are all Memory Bubble locations in Honkai: Star rail.

All Herta Space Station Memory Bubble Locations in Honkai: Star Rail

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You must speak with Herta to unlock the ability to collect Memory Bubbles. After that, you must scour the Herta Space Station to find all 20 memory bubble locations. You can follow allow with our guide or jump to a specific location on the Herta Space Station by clicking on the location link below.

Herta Space Station Memory Bubble Locations:

All Storage Zone F1 Memory Bubble Locations

There are three memory bubble locations in the Storage Zone F1 area.

End of the Feast Memory Bubble Location

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You will find the End of Feast memory bubble by heading to the Northeast of the Storage Zone F1 area.

Beating of Wings Memory Bubble Location

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Beating of Wings memory bubble will be found in the West portion of the Storage Zone F1 area.

The Road Home Memory Bubble Location

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You will find the Road Home memory bubble by heading into the room with Emily, the Insight Researcher in the Storage Zone F1 area.

All Storage Zone F2 Memory Bubble Locations

There are eight memory bubble locations in the Storage Zone F2 area.

Total Evaporation Memory Bubble Location

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You will find the Total Evaporation memory bubble by heading to the Southern part of the Storage Zone F1 area.

Voyeurism Memory Bubble Location

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You will find the Voyeurism memory bubble by heading into the research center in the Storage Zone F2 area.

A Sneaky Love Memory Bubble Location

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You will find A Sneaky Love memory bubble on the West platform of the Storage Zone F2 area.

Feast on a Buffet Memory Bubble Location

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You can find the Feast on a Buffet memory bubble north of the Electrical Room space anchor point in Storage Zone F2.

Cute Pet Memory Bubble Location

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You will find the Cute Pet memory bubble on the West side of the atrium in the Supply Zone F2 area.

Calcification Memory Bubble Location

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Calcification memory bubble is next to the Northern space anchor point in the Supply Zone F2 area.

Unable to Communicate Memory Bubble Location

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Unable to Communicate memory bubble is next to the Eastern space anchor point in the Supply Zone F2 area.

Digestion Memory Bubble Location

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Digestion memory bubble can be found in the East section of the Supply Zone F2 area.

All Base Zone Memory Bubble Locations

There are four memory bubble locations in the Base Zone area.

Fall of Logic Memory Bubble Location

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Fall of Logic memory bubble can be found at the Northern space anchor point in the Base Zone area.

The Atonement Memory Bubble Location

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Atonement memory bubble location can be found South of the Reception Center space anchor point in the Base Zone area. You must climb the stairs and head to the second level to find it.

Gripped Hands Memory Bubble Location

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Gripped Hands memory bubble can be found West of the Reception Center space anchor point in the Base Zone area.

Pure Faith Memory Bubble Location

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Pure Faith memory bubble is in the Southern part of the Base Zone area. This point is about as far south as you can go. My legs got tired just watching my character run that far!

All Master Control Zone Memory Bubble Locations

There are five memory bubble locations in the Master Control Zone area.

Betrayal Memory Bubble Location

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Betrayal memory bubble location can be found East of the Northern space anchor point, next to Hinkel, in the Master Control Zone area.

Family Memory Bubble Location

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Family memory bubble can be found Southwest of the Betrayal memory bubble location in the Master Control Zone area. You will need to descend a set of stairs to find it.

Leisure Times Memory Bubble Location

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Leisure Times memory bubble is located South of the Family memory bubble in the Master Control Zone area.

Aeons Memory Bubble Location

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Aeons memory bubble is Southeast of the Leisure Times memory bubble next to Herta’s office in the Master Control Zone area.

Splendid Planet Memory Bubble Location

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Splendid Planet memory bubble is directly east of the Aeons memory bubble.

