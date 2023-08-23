Honkai Star Rail Argenti: Release Date, Banner, Kit, and Leaks

Image: HoYoverse / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

Fans of Honkai Star Rail have been discussing the recent leaks of an upcoming character named Argenti. While there’s not much information about this mysterious character, a solid amount exists to give players an understanding of what’s to come. Here is everything you need to know about Argenti: release date, abilities, and Eidolons.

Argenti in Honkai Star Rail

Credible leakers of Honkai Star Rail have mentioned that Argenti is a five-star physical character and part of the Path of Erudition. Path of Erudition focuses on strategic behavior and specializes in dealing high multi-target damage. This means that Argenti could be a great addition to any player’s party.

Release Date

As of now, there is no release date for Argenti in Honkai Star Rail. No leaks suggest any time frame of when to expect Argenti. But, if we look at the predicted release date of other leaked characters, such as Guinaifen, we may see Argenti as soon as late 2023 or early 2024.

Eidolons for Argenti

You will find all the leaked Eidolons for Argenti in the Reddit post and grid below. These names and effects are subject to change, considering leaks are often not set in stone.

Eidolon Information Fate of a Loyal Servant Every stack of “Self-Cultivation” increases Crit DMG by ?%. Snow somewhere in the Universe When Ultimate kills enemy targets, recover ? energy for every enemy killed. Effect can only be triggered again after ? turns. Shining Hallucination Skill lv. +2, until lv 15; Talent lv +2, until lv 15. Beauty Kingdom Standards When the battle begins, receive ? stacks of “Self-Cultivation,” and increase max amount of Talent stacks by ?. Vile Death History Ultimate lv +2, until lv 15; Basic ATK 1v +1, until Lv 10. Your Radiance When using Ultimate, ignore ?% of Enemy DEF.

All Argenti Abilities in Honkai Star Rail

According to the Honkai Star Rail leaks page, a credible source named Mero has detailed what abilities Argenti will have. Surprisingly, there’s no information on a Basic Attack, but all other skills look great.

Ability Type Information Justice Always Prevails Skill Deals Physical damage to all enemies based on Argenti’s ATK. Gift of Formless Beauty Ultimate Consumes energy to deal physical damage to all enemies based on Argenti’s ATK. Can consume either 100% or 200% of energy cap, with the latter option increasing the Ult’s DMG and dealing 6 additional attacks to random enemies. Neutral Grey Talent When hitting enemies with normal attacks, skills, or ultimate skills restores 5 energy and gains 1 stack of “Self-cultivation”, which increases Argenti’s Critical Rate by a certain percentage. This effect can stack up to 10 times. Gaze of Beauty Technique Stuns enemies in a certain area for 8 seconds. Upon entering battle with the stunned enemy restores 5 energy to Argenti and deals Physical damage to all enemies based on Argenti’s ATK. Devotion Trace When the round begins, immediately receive ? stacks of Self-Cultivation. Generosity Trace When the battle begins, Argenti’s speed increases by ?, which lasts for ? rounds. Bravery Trace If the enemy target’s HP% is less than ?%, Argenti’s attack deals more damage to said enemy target.

That is all the information leaked for Argenti, the mysterious new character for Honkai Star Rail. More information will likely be revealed in the future, so don’t worry and be patient. There are also other characters to look forward to, such as Topaz and Numby.

