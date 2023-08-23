Honkai Star Rail Huohuo: Release Date, Banner, Kit, and Leaks

Image: HoYoverse

The Honkai Star Rail community is constantly looking for leaks; lucky for them, leakers always provide valuable information. According to her leaked abilities and Eidolons, one of the new upcoming characters, HuoHuo, looks to be useful. This guide will cover everything you need to know about HuoHuo, including abilities, Eidolons, release date, and more.

HuoHuo in Honkai Star Rail

According to credible sources on the Honkai Star Rail leaks Reddit page, HuoHuo will be a five-star character, wield the Wind Element, and be part of the Abundance Path. The Abundance Path is known to focus on healing properties, making them great teammates for the party.

HuoHuo is also rumored to be part of the Ten-Lords Commission of Xianzhou Luofu, according to Affinity 2.0 (credible leaker).

Table of Contents

Release Date

There is currently no official release date for HuoHuo in Honkai Star Rail. There are predictions, though, that HuoHuo’s banner will be available in patch 1.5, which is expected to come in late 2023 or early 2024. There is likely to be more information regarding a release date as we get closer to that time frame.

HuoHuo Eidolons

Eidolons are great for upgrading and increasing the character’s effectiveness and abilities. All characters in Honkai Star Rail have six Eidolons so the case will be the same for HuoHuo. Here are all HuoHuo’s leaked Eidolons, according to Reddit.

Eidolon Information Eidolon 1 After HuoHuo uses their Ultimate, the next Skill use will not consume Skill Points. Eidolon 2 Efficacious will restore HuoHuo’s energy. The amount restored is equal to ?% of HuoHuo’s maximum energy. Eidolon 3 Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of 15. Talent +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Eidolon 4 When HuoHuo uses their Skill or triggers their Talent to provide healing to an ally; the lower the ally’s current HP is, the higher the healing amount granted. This healing provided by HuoHuo can be increased up to ?%. Eidolon 5 Skill Lv. +2 up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Basic ATK Lv. +2 up to a maximum of Lv. 10. Eidolon 6 When casting HuoHuo’s Skill or triggering HuoHuo’s talent, healing over 100% of the ally’s Max HP will increase that ally’s DMG by ?% for ? rounds.

All HuoHuo Abilities in Honkai Star Rail

Considering the HuoHuo is part of the Abundance Path, it only makes sense that her abilities will focus on healing herself and her allies in the party. It’s always wise to have at least one character in your party who helps keep partners alive, and HuoHuo is looking to be a good choice. Check out all of HuoHuo’s abilities below.

Ability Type Information N/A Basic Attack Deals ?% of HuoHou’s ATK as Wind DMG to a target enemy. Soul Talisman: Life-saving Protection Skill Restores HP to a single ally based on ?% + ? of Huohuo’s ATK and ?% of Huohuo’s ATK for the rest of the party members. Tail: Exorcising Ghosts and Summoning Spirits Ultimate Restores energy for all party members except for Huohuo herself based on ?% of their Energy cost and increases all party members ATK by ?% for ? turns. Qi Channels Open to the Heavens Talent After casting a Skill, Huohuo obtains the “Lives of the sacrifice” effect. When Huohuo has “Lives of the sacrifice” all party members will restore HP based on ?% + ? of Huohuo’s ATK at the start of each turn, this effect lasts ? turns. After casting an Ultimate, Huohuo obtains the “Spiritual Experience” effect. When Huohuo has “Spiritual Experience,” all party members will restore Energy based on ?% of their Energy cost at the start of each turn. This effect lasts ? turns. Fierce Demon: Oppressing and Subduing Evil Spirits Technique Huohuo intimidates the surrounding enemies, causing them to fall into the “Psionic Dispersion” state. Enemies affected by the “Psionic Dispersion” effect will flee away on the opposite direction from Huohuo for ? seconds. When an enemy affected by the “Psionic Dispersion” effect joins the battle, they have a ?% chance of getting a ?% ATK reduction for ? turns. N/A Trace 1 If there is a character from the Erudition path in the team, Huohuo’s Energy Regeneration Rate is increased by ?%. N/A Trace 2 Casting Huohuo’s Ultimate increases Huohuo’s own ATK by an additional ?%. N/A Trace 3 At the start of a battle, immediately restore ? energy.

That is all there is to know about HuoHuo at the moment. Hopefully, the Honkai Star Rail community will get even more leaked information soon. In the meantime, feel free to learn more about other leaked characters, such as Guinaifen or Topaz and Numby!

- This article was updated on August 23rd, 2023