Honkai Star Rail Topaz: Release Date, Banner, Kit, Materials, and Abilities

Topaz is a rumored upcoming character for the hit game Honkai: Star Rail, and there’s a lot to learn about her. While nothing is confirmed, leakers have provided solid information for the community. This guide will cover everything you need to know regarding Topaz in Honkai: Star Rail, including release date, abilities, Eidolons, and more!

Topaz Release Date in Honkai: Star Rail

There is no official release date for Topaz in Honkai: Star Rail, but leakers have gone into detail about what to expect if she does come to fruition. For starters, Topaz will be a five-star character, use the Fire Element, and be a part of the Path of the Hunt. If this information turns out to be accurate, Topaz will be the first to have that element and path combination.

✦ Name: Topaz

✦ Rarity: 5 star character

✦ Path: The Hunt

✦ Element: Fire



Topaz Abilities and Kit in Honkai: Star Rail

The official Reddit account that is dedicated to leaking information for Honkai: Star Rail has provided all the abilities for Topaz. The names of these skills are up in the air for now, but more information may leak in the future.

Basic Attack: Deficit – Deals Fire damage equal to a percentage of Topaz’s attack to a single enemy target.

– Deals Fire damage equal to a percentage of Topaz’s attack to a single enemy target. Skill: Difficulty Paying – Casts single enemy target under Attack Mark. Follow-up attacks against enemy target under Attack Mark deals a percentage of more damage. Only one enemy target can be under Attack Mark at one time, when the current enemy target with Attack Mark dies, Topaz then casts Attack Mark to a random enemy target on the field.

– Casts single enemy target under Attack Mark. Follow-up attacks against enemy target under Attack Mark deals a percentage of more damage. Only one enemy target can be under Attack Mark at one time, when the current enemy target with Attack Mark dies, Topaz then casts Attack Mark to a random enemy target on the field. Warp Trotter Skill – Select an enemy to perform a special attack.

– Select an enemy to perform a special attack. Ultimate: Turn a Profit – Zhang Zhang enters into a state of Astonishing Increase, its SPD then increases by a certain amount, Crit Rate increases by a certain percentage, and Damage multiplier increases by a certain percentage. Zhang Zhang then attacks twice before exiting out of the Astonishing Increase state.

– Zhang Zhang enters into a state of Astonishing Increase, its SPD then increases by a certain amount, Crit Rate increases by a certain percentage, and Damage multiplier increases by a certain percentage. Zhang Zhang then attacks twice before exiting out of the Astonishing Increase state. Talent: Pig Market – When the battle begins, summon Zhang Zhang. Zhang Zhang starts with a SPD of a certain amount, when it attacks, continues with a follow-up attack, deals Fire DMG equal to a certain percentage of Topaz’s attack to enemy target with Attack Mark. If there are no enemy targets with Attack Mark on the field, Topaz then casts Attack Mark to a random enemy Target. When Topaz becomes unable to battle, Zhang Zhang disappears.

– When the battle begins, summon Zhang Zhang. Zhang Zhang starts with a SPD of a certain amount, when it attacks, continues with a follow-up attack, deals Fire DMG equal to a certain percentage of Topaz’s attack to enemy target with Attack Mark. If there are no enemy targets with Attack Mark on the field, Topaz then casts Attack Mark to a random enemy Target. When Topaz becomes unable to battle, Zhang Zhang disappears. Technique: Explicit Subsidy – When Topaz enters battle, she signals Zhang Zhang to follow suit. Zhang Zhang will automatically find Basic Treasures and Warp Trotters within a certain range. When Technique is used, in the next battle, Topaz recovers a certain amount of points of energy after Zhang Zhang’s first attack.

Topaz Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail

Topaz’s Eidolons leaked on the same Reddit post by Affinity 2.0 . While the names of these Eidolons could change in the future, you can check out all the effects of all six below.

Incentive Mechanism – After using Ultimate, Zhang Zhang gains 1 extra attack in the Astonishing Increase state. Steady Growth – When the enemy target under Attack Mark receives a follow-up attack, strengthen the effects of Attack Mark. Follow-up attacks against enemy under Strengthened Attack Mark has certain percentage increased CRIT DMG. Catch Big, Release Small – Skill Lv. +2, up to maximum Lv. 15; Basic attack Lv. +1, up to a maximum Lv. 10. Agile Processing – When Zhang Zhang’s own turn begins, Topaz’s actions are brought forward by a certain percentage. Need for Inflation – Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum Lv. 15; Talent Lv. +2, up to maximum Lv. 15. Friendly Takeover – When Zhang Zhang is under the Astonishing Increase state, its Fire RES PEN increases by a certain percentage. Under this stte, when Topaz uses her skill and Zhang Zhang attacks, there is a certain percentage base chance to return the skill point.

Topaz Traces in Honkai: Star Rail

A few traces are mentioned in the leaked kit on the Reddit post. These traces are called Bank Overdraft, Financial Turmoil, and Technical Adjustment.

Bank Overdraft – Topaz and Zhang Zhang deal a certain percentage more damage to enemy targets with Fire Weakness.

– Topaz and Zhang Zhang deal a certain percentage more damage to enemy targets with Fire Weakness. Financial Turmoil – When an enemy target under Attack Mark receives a follow-up attack, Zhang Zhang’s turn is brought forward by a certain percentage. This effect triggers at most once every time an attack is made.

– When an enemy target under Attack Mark receives a follow-up attack, Zhang Zhang’s turn is brought forward by a certain percentage. This effect triggers at most once every time an attack is made. Technical Adjustment – When Zhang Zhang attacks while under the Astonishing Increase state, Topaz recovers extra points of energy.

Topaz Lightcone in Honkai: Star Rail

In the same kit, Topaz Lightcone was discussed and it goes by the name “Annoyed and Happy.” Below you will find the full description.

Annoyed and Happy – Increases Crit DMG of the wearer by a certain percentage, and increase damage dealt by follow-up attacks by a certain percentage. After the wearer casts an attack, if the attack hits an enemy target that was previously hit in their previous attack, they will gain 1 layer of Vitality Food, otherwise the stack of Vitality Food will drop. Each stack of Vitality Food will increase the wearer’s attack by a certain percentage, this effect can be stacked up to a certain amount of times.

That’s all the leaks that have surfaced for Topaz in Honkai: Star Rail. If you’re curious about other upcoming characters, take the time to learn about Fu Xuan and Jingliu!

