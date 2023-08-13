Honkai Star Rail Jingliu: Release Date, Banner, Kit, Materials, and Abilities

Image: HoYoverse

Jingliu has been the talk of the town in the Honkai: Star Rail community, as fans have spotted her in a game trailer. Additionally, leaks have been coming out of the woodwork, explaining her abilities and providing information on a release date for this mysterious character. Keep reading to learn everything you need to know regarding Jingliu, including release date, character, materials, and more.

Jingliu Release Date for Honkai: Star Rail

At the time of writing, there’s no confirmed release date for Jingliu in Honkai: Star Rail. While an official release date is up in the air, leaks have suggested that Jingliu will be a 5-star character with an Ice element and a Destruction path. Also, leaks have covered Jingliu’s abilities, which we will review in the next section below.

Jingliu Abilities and Kit in Honkai: Star Rail

Affinity 2.0 is a credible leaker in the Honkai: Star Rail community, and recently its Twitter account has been suspended. So the Daily Jingliu has collected information from Affinity 2.0 and posted it, which you will find in the tweet below.

[HSR LEAKS]



New Jingliu kit leaks with slight changes (?)



(Source:@//Affinity2_0) pic.twitter.com/2gqMj5wkxd — Daily Jingliu (@Jingliu_daily) June 15, 2023

The leaked kit for Jingliu is looking nice! Below are all the abilities for Jingliu, as mentioned by Affinity 2.0.

Basic Attack – Deals Ice damage equal to a percentage of Jingliu’s attack to a single target and gains one stack of New Moon.

– Deals Ice damage equal to a percentage of Jingliu’s attack to a single target and gains one stack of New Moon. Skill – Deal Ice damage equal to a percentage of Jingliu’s attack to a single target and gain two stacks of New Moon.

– Deal Ice damage equal to a percentage of Jingliu’s attack to a single target and gain two stacks of New Moon. Ultimate – Deals Ice damage equal to a percentage of Jingliu’s attack to a single target and deal Ice damage equal to a percentage of Jingliu’s attack to adjacent targets. If Jingliu is in the state of Transcendence, gain two stacks of Moonlight; if Jingliu is not in the state of Transcendence, gain two stacks of New Moon.

– Deals Ice damage equal to a percentage of Jingliu’s attack to a single target and deal Ice damage equal to a percentage of Jingliu’s attack to adjacent targets. If Jingliu is in the state of Transcendence, gain two stacks of Moonlight; if Jingliu is not in the state of Transcendence, gain two stacks of New Moon. Talent – When Jingliu has four stacks of New Moon, Jingliu will go into the state of Transcendence and gain one extra turn. In the state of Transcendence, New Moon will be converted into Moonlight, after which Jingliu will gain a new Skill, “Moon on Glacial River.” When casting this Skill, a percentage of allies’ Max HP will be consumed and converted to Jingliu’s attack according to a percentage of the total consumption of allies’ HP.

– When Jingliu has four stacks of New Moon, Jingliu will go into the state of Transcendence and gain one extra turn. In the state of Transcendence, New Moon will be converted into Moonlight, after which Jingliu will gain a new Skill, “Moon on Glacial River.” When casting this Skill, a percentage of allies’ Max HP will be consumed and converted to Jingliu’s attack according to a percentage of the total consumption of allies’ HP. Technique – When entering battle, Jingliu will gain a certain amount of stacks of New Moon.

– When entering battle, Jingliu will gain a certain amount of stacks of New Moon. Enhanced Skill – Deal Ice damage equal to a percentage of Jingliu’s attack to a single target, and deal Ice damage equal to a percentage of Jingliu’s attack to adjacent enemies. Consume a specific amount of stacks of Moonlight.

Jingliu Eidolon’s in Honkai: Star Rail

Outside of Jingliu’s abilities, credible leakers have gone into detail about the six Eidolons for the character. Check out all six below.

Moon Offends the Heavenly Court – When Jingliu casts an Ultimate or Skill, if only one target is attacked, the damage initially dealt to adjacent targets will be given to the target this time, dealing Ice damage equal to a percentage of the original adjacent target’s damage.

– When Jingliu casts an Ultimate or Skill, if only one target is attacked, the damage initially dealt to adjacent targets will be given to the target this time, dealing Ice damage equal to a percentage of the original adjacent target’s damage. Septenrion of the Moon Rings – When in Transcendence state, the attack bonus obtained by consuming HP of teammates equals a percentage of the Max HP consumption of all allies, and the Max attack bonus is increased by a certain percentage.

– When in Transcendence state, the attack bonus obtained by consuming HP of teammates equals a percentage of the Max HP consumption of all allies, and the Max attack bonus is increased by a certain percentage. Crescent Moon Compels Hope – Ultimate Lv +2 up to a maximum Lv 15. Talent Lv +2, up to a maximum Lv. 15.

– Ultimate Lv +2 up to a maximum Lv 15. Talent Lv +2, up to a maximum Lv. 15. Holding the Moon – When in a Transcendence state, the damage caused by Jingliu will be increased by a certain percentage based on the Max stacks of Moonlight.

– When in a Transcendence state, the damage caused by Jingliu will be increased by a certain percentage based on the Max stacks of Moonlight. Infiltrating the Staircase to Heaven – Skill Lv. +2 up to a maximum Lv. 15. Basic Attack +1, up to a maximum Lv 10.

– Skill Lv. +2 up to a maximum Lv. 15. Basic Attack +1, up to a maximum Lv 10. Disintegrating into Hollowness – When Jingliu enters the Transcendence state, the number of stacks converted to Moonlight and the Max stacks of Moonlight will be increased by a certain amount of stacks.

That’s all to know about Jingliu so far. Hopefully, we will get more leaks in the future or a confirmation from HoYoverse on Jingliiu’s release date. Until then, we can get hyped about the new abilities and unique playstyle the new character will bring to the game!

