Honkai Star Rail Fu Xuan: Release Date, Banner, Kit, Materials, and Abilities

Image: HoYoverse

Honkai: Star Rail is a game that always has leakers talking, and most recently, they have been talking about the upcoming character Fu Xuan. If you’re looking for information on this new character, you have come to the right place, as this guide will cover everything you need to know regarding Fu Xuan, including release date, abilities, and more.

Fu Xuan Release Date in Honkai: Star Rail

At the time of writing, Fu Xuan has no official release date in Honkai: Star Rail. Still, leakers have released new information for Fu Xuan, claiming that the brand new character will be a 5-star Quantum character who is part of the Preservation Path. This character will be unique, as she can see into the future.

Fu Xuan Abilities in Honkai: Star Rail

According to creditable leakers on the Reddit, there are great abilities to look forward to for Fu Xuan. Check them all out below!

Basic Attack: Novaburst – Deals Quantum damage equal to 25% of Fu Xuan’s Max HP to a single enemy.

– Deals Quantum damage equal to 25% of Fu Xuan’s Max HP to a single enemy. Skill: Known by Stars, Shown by Hearts – Activates Matrix of Prescience. Other team members will Apportion 65% of the damage they receive to Fu Xuan for three turns.

– Activates Matrix of Prescience. Other team members will Apportion 65% of the damage they receive to Fu Xuan for three turns. Ultimate: Woes of Many Morphed to One – Deals Quantum damage equal to 60% of Fu Xuan’s Max HP to all enemies and obtains one trigger count for the HP Restore from Fu Xuan’s Talent.

– Deals Quantum damage equal to 60% of Fu Xuan’s Max HP to all enemies and obtains one trigger count for the HP Restore from Fu Xuan’s Talent. Talent: Bleak Breeds Bliss – While Fu Xuan has not been knocked down, Misfortune Avoidance is applied to the entire team. While affected by Misfortune Avoidance, allies take 10.0% less damage. HP Restore will be triggered for Fu Xuan when her HP falls to 50% or less of her Max HP. This effect will restore her HP by 80% of the amount of HP she is currently missing. This effect cannot be triggered if she receives a killing blow. This effect possesses one triggered count by default and can possess up to 2 trigger counts maximum.

– While Fu Xuan has not been knocked down, Misfortune Avoidance is applied to the entire team. While affected by Misfortune Avoidance, allies take 10.0% less damage. HP Restore will be triggered for Fu Xuan when her HP falls to 50% or less of her Max HP. This effect will restore her HP by 80% of the amount of HP she is currently missing. This effect cannot be triggered if she receives a killing blow. This effect possesses one triggered count by default and can possess up to 2 trigger counts maximum. Technique: Of Fortune Comes Fate – After the Technique is used, all team members receive a Barrier, lasting for 20 seconds. This Barrier can block all enemy attacks, and the team will not enter battle when attacked. Entering battle while the Barrier is active will have Fu Xuan automatically activate the Matrix of Prescience at the start of the battle, lasting for two turns.

Related: Honkai Star Rail Lynx: Release Date, Abilities, Banner, and Leaks for Version 1.3

Fu Xuan Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail

In the same Reddit post, leakers have gone into detail about Fu Xuan’s Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail. Below I have compiled all the Eidolons for Fu Xuan that have been leaked.

Cycle of Life and Death – All units with Knowledge increase their CRIT DMG by 30%. Optimus Omen – When Matrix of Prescience is active while any team member is struck by a killing blow, all allies who were struck by a killing blow during this action will not be knocked down, and 70% of their Max HP is immediately restored. This effect can trigger one time per battle. Duty Deity – Skill Lv +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Talen Lv +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Propitious Star – When other allies under Matrix of Prescience are attacked, Fu Xuan regenerates 5 Energy. True Diviner – Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Basic attack Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10. Salvation – Once Matrix of Prescience is activated, it will accumulate the total HP lost by all team members in the current battle. Fu Xuan’s Ultimate damage will increase 200% of the total HP lost by all team members in the current battle. The total HP lost by all team members in the current battle is capped at 120% of Fu Xuan’s Max HP. This value will be reset and re-accumulated after her Ultimate has been used.

Fu Xuan Light Cone in Honkai: Star Rail

Lastly, Fu Xuan’s Light Cone has been announced through the same leaked kit called “Vision.”

Vision – Increases the wearer’s Max HP by 24%. Increases the Max HP of the wearer’s allies equal to 9% of the wearer’s Max HP. When entering battle, restores HP to all allies equal to 80% of the respective HP difference between the characters’ Max HP and current HP and increases Effect RES of all allies by 12% for two turns.

That’s everything you need to know about the upcoming 5-star character. I’m hoping we will get a release date for Fu Xuan soon, but in the meantime, check out the other leaked characters, such as Jingliu and Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae.

- This article was updated on August 13th, 2023