Honkai Star Rail Lynx: Release Date, Abilities, Banner, and Leaks

Honkai Star Rail has no shortage of characters, and more will come shortly. Lynx is an upcoming 4-star Quantum character that focuses on supportive healing and is planned to come to the online game in a future update. With reliable leakers spreading information, there is much to know about this upcoming character in the popular game. This guide will cover everything you need to know for Lynx, including release date, abilities, and leaks.

Who is Lynx in Honkai Star Rail?

HoYoverse’s official Twitter account gave a glimpse of the backstory of Lynx in Honkai: Star Rail. The tweet mentions that “Lynx is the youngest daughter of the Landau family and one of Belobog’s best extreme environments explorers.” The tweet then details the character, which you can read from the official source below.

Character Card | Lynx

"In the Landau family, things are quite simple: If you want to do something, just go ahead and do it."

The youngest daughter of the Landau family, and one of Belobog's best extreme environments explorers.

She is highly capable of action despite her apparent… pic.twitter.com/hRjtLd0tnK — Honkai: Star Rail (@honkaistarrail) July 6, 2023

Considering Lynx is a part of the Abundance Path, it is clear that she will take up the role of support. There are excellent Abundance Path characters currently in Honkai Star Rail, so seeing how she stacks up to others in the game will be interesting.

Honkai Star Rail Lynx Release Date

At the time of writing, there is no official release date for Lynx in Honkai Star Rail. That said, it is speculated that the new 4-star Quantum character will release alongside the 1.3 update to Honkai Star Rail — which is predicted to come sometime in August or September of 2023. Not only is Lynx expected to come in update 1.3, but there are also leaks reporting that Fu Xian will be included.

Honkai Star Rail Lynx Abilities

With leaks coming out of the woodwork, one leaker named “Hamz” goes into full detail and seems to know exactly what Lynx entails. Below you will find all the abilities mentioned in the leak and the effects of each.

Basic Attack: Ice Axe Climbing Technique – Deals Quantum DMG equal to a percentage of Lynx’s Max HP to a single target.

Ice Axe Climbing Technique – Deals Quantum DMG equal to a percentage of Lynx’s Max HP to a single target. Skill: Pickled Camping Tin – Apply Excitement to a single ally, which increases their Max HP by a percentage based on a percentage of Lynx’s Max HP, which lasts for a set amount of turns. If Target’s current HP is greater or equal to the percentage, it dramatically increases its base chance of being targeted by the enemy.

– Apply Excitement to a single ally, which increases their Max HP by a percentage based on a percentage of Lynx’s Max HP, which lasts for a set amount of turns. If Target’s current HP is greater or equal to the percentage, it dramatically increases its base chance of being targeted by the enemy. Ultimate: Snow Field First Aid Knowledge – Dispels all debuffs on all allies and restores HP for all allies equal to a percentage of Lynx’s Max HP.

– Dispels all debuffs on all allies and restores HP for all allies equal to a percentage of Lynx’s Max HP. Talent: Outdoor Survival Experience – While casting Skill or Ultimate, restore HP for a set amount of turns. At the beginning of each turn, restore HP equal to a percentage of Lynx’s Max HP; for allies with Excitement, restore additional HP equal to a percentage of Lynx’s Max HP.

– While casting Skill or Ultimate, restore HP for a set amount of turns. At the beginning of each turn, restore HP equal to a percentage of Lynx’s Max HP; for allies with Excitement, restore additional HP equal to a percentage of Lynx’s Max HP. Technique: Chocolate Energy Bar – Restore all allies’ HP equal to a percentage of Lynx’s Max HP.

The leak has a question mark next to the percentage amount, meaning it is unsure how much each ability inflicts. To see the leaker’s official tweet, you can find it below.

Lynx Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

As you scroll down the thread from the tweet previously mentioned, you will also notice that the leaker goes into detail about Lynx’s Eidolons. For a summary: check out the bullet points below.

Trekking with Ski Poles during Dawn – When healing an ally with Excitement, increase healing by a percentage. This effect will also take effect on healing over time.

– When healing an ally with Excitement, increase healing by a percentage. This effect will also take effect on healing over time. Noontide’s Portable Stove – Extend the healing over time effect from Talent by a set amount of turns.

– Extend the healing over time effect from Talent by a set amount of turns. Afternoon’s Avalanche Beacon – Skill LV + 2, up to LV. 15. Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to LV. 10.

Bonfire Camping at Dusk – When an ally with Excitement is hit, increase their ATK based on a percentage of Lynx’s Max HP. Lasts for a set amount of turns.

– When an ally with Excitement is hit, increase their ATK based on a percentage of Lynx’s Max HP. Lasts for a set amount of turns. Aurora Red Tea at Evening – Ultimate LV. +2, up to LV. 15. Talent LV. +2, Up to LV. 15.

– Ultimate LV. +2, up to LV. 15. Talent LV. +2, Up to LV. 15. Cartography at Twilight – The ally with Excitement will receive an increase in Max HP equal to a percentage of Lynx’s Max HP. Also, increase their effect RES by a percentage.

Like Lynx’s abilities mentioned earlier in the guide, the leaker puts question marks next to the percentage — meaning it is unsure how high the percentage base is.

- This article was updated on July 6th, 2023