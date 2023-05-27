Honkai Star Rail Ver 1.1 Banners: All Characters and Release Dates

Image: Hoyoverse, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy.

Honkai: Star Rail’s version 1.0 is coming to an end and fans could not be more excited to welcome version 1.1, which is set to feature new storylines and events, as well as the debut of three new acquirable characters. But who will star on each of the banners set to be featured in the new version? Now, here are all the characters set to be in it as well as the release date of all banners set to be featured on version 1.1 of Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail Ver 1.1: All Wap Banners and Their Release Dates

As revealed by HoYoverse during the Special Program focused on the upcoming version, Honkai Star Rail’s version 1.1, Galactic Roaming, is set to feature two character-focused event warp banners, starring Silver Wolf (Nihility/Quantum) and Luocha (Abundance/Imaginary) as its 5 stars.

During the Luocha Banner, players will also be able to get the game’s new 4-star Yukong. Yukong will be the game’s first Imaginary 4-star and will thread the path of the Harmony.

When Will the Silver Wolf Banner Debut? All Characters and Release Date

The Silver Wolf Event Warp Banner (Contract Zero) will be released as part of the version’s first wave of banners and will become available together with version 1.1 on June 7, 2023. The banner’s featured 4-stars will be Dan Heng, Asta, and Serval.

Image: HoYoverse.

Together with her banner, players will also be able to get Silver Wolf’s featured Light Cone, Incessant Rain, by pulling on its featured banner, set to run simultaneously with her character banner.

When Will the Luocha Banner Debut? All Characters and Release Date

As the main banner of the second wave of version 1.1, the Luocha banner (Laic Pursuit) will debut at the end of the Silver Wolf banner on June 28, 2023. Apart from Yukong, Pela, and Qingque will also receive an increased drop rate during the banner. The banner will run until July 18, 2023.

Image: HoYoverse.

Like Silver Wolf’s, Luocha’s featured Light Cone, Echoes of the Coffin, will also become available as part of its own banner during the duration of his.

- This article was updated on May 27th, 2023