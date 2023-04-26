The Best Serval DPS Build In Honkai: Star Rail | Best Light Cones, Relics, and Team Composition

Image: HoYoverse, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy

Serval is a talented musician, a gifted mechanic, and one of the best Lightning multi-target DPS’ in Honkai: Star Rail. But how should you build her? Now, in order to bring the best out of Belobog’s star, here’s the best Serval DPS build In Honkai: Star Rail.

The Best Serval DPS Build In Honkai: Star Rail | Best Relics and Planar Ornaments

Serval is a character specialized in dealing high amounts of Multi-target Lightning damage, applying Shock as well as increasing the effect of the state and of attacks on enemies affected by it. Given that, the best relics for Serval will be a 4-piece Band of Sizzling Thunder.

The set is our main choice as it will increase Serval’s Lightning damage by 10% and her ATK% by 20% for 1 turn after performing her Skill.

Planar Ornament-wise, our main pick will be a full Inert Salsotto set, which will both give her an 8% increase in CRIT Rate and increase her Ultimate Damage by 15% after you pass the 50% CRIT Rate threshold.

Best Stats and Substats

As you will be able to raise her CRIT Rate by 10.7% after unlocking all of her traces, as well as increase the value by another 8% through the Inert Salsotto set, we recommend that you make use of a CRIT Rate body piece in order to fly past the 60% threshold.

Among the other pieces, we recommend the use of a Lightning Damage Planar Sphere, an ATK% Feet, as well as that of a Break Effect/ATK% Link Rope.

To recap, you can check out the best stats for each Relic and Planar Ornament piece below:

Head: HP%

HP% Hands: ATK%

ATK% Body: CRIT Rate / CRIT DMG

CRIT Rate / CRIT DMG Feet: ATK%

ATK% Planar Sphere: Lightning DMG

Lightning DMG Link Rope: ATK% / Break Effect

Substat-wise, we recommend that you focus on CRIT DMG/Rate above all else. Going after Speed and ATK% is also highly recommended. for the optimal build, you should focus on trying to get as close as possible to the 70+/100+ Rate-DMG threshold.

The Best Light Cones for Serval

The best overall Light Cone for Serval is Himeko’s signature one, Night on the Milky Way. The Light Cone will be our main pick as it will increase her overall ATK by 9% per enemy on the field (up to 5 stacks), while also allowing Serval to deal 30% more damage after your team triggers a Weakness Break.

If the 4-star Light Cone is not an option, Seval’s signature one, Make the World Clamor, would be our main pick. Make the World Clamor will offer her a handy amount of energy at the beginning of the battle (20) as well as a 32% boost in Ultimate damage (A1).

To recap, here are the best Light Cones for Serval:

Best Overall: Night on the Milky Way (5-star)

Night on the Milky Way (5-star) Alternative: Make the World Clamor (4-star)

Best Team Compositions for Serval in Honkai: Star Rail

Team-wise, we recommend that you use Serval on teams featuring her, a healer, a buffer/offensive support, and either a single target DPS or a shielder/debuffer. Given her ability to excel as a Lightning-focused support/buffer, using Tingyun as her main support is highly advised and will massively increase her overall damage.

This article was updated on April 26th, 2023