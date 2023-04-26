Honkai Star Rail: What are Pity and Soft Pity? Explained

image: HoYoverse

Gacha games are known for their low 5-star probabilities, and Honkai: Star Rail is no exception, which means that fully understanding how the game’s Pity system works is key if you plan on getting all of your favorite characters and Light Cones. Now, here’s what are Pity and Soft Pitty on Honkai: Star Rail.

What are Pity and Soft Pity

The Pity System guarantees that players will pull for a 5-star after a determined number of pulls, while Soft Pity is the name given to a set number of pulls leading to the guaranteed one, which will then have a higher probability of featuring a 5-star.

How Does the Pity System Work in Honkai: Star Rail?

With the exception of the Beginner Warp Banner —which guarantees a 5-star after 50 pulls and does not reset— you are guaranteed to get a 5-star on your 90th pull in all Warp Banners in Honkai: Star Rail.

It is believed that the Soft Pity is triggered in Honkai: Star Rail after you reach your 70th pull. But be careful, as the count will reset back to 0 after you get a 5-star.

Like on Genshin Impact, if you reach your 90 pull on an Event Warp Banner in Star Rail and do not get the featured character/Light Cone, you will be guaranteed to get them as your next 5-star pull.

To recap, here’s how the Pity system works in Honkai: Star Rail:

Pity: Guarantees a 5-star character/Light Cone during your 90th pull. On Event Warp Bannes, getting non-featured 5-star guarantees that your next 5-star pull will be the featured character/Light Cone.

Guarantees a 5-star character/Light Cone during your 90th pull. On Event Warp Bannes, getting non-featured 5-star guarantees that your next 5-star pull will be the featured character/Light Cone. Soft Pity: Triggers once you reach your 70-80th pull and increases your chances of getting a 5-star.

The pull count will also be shared between the Event Warp Banners, which means that if you reached your 89th pull in the Seele banner, you will be able to get Jing Yuan by pulling once on his Event Warp Banner.

