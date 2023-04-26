The Best March 7th Build In Honkai: Star Rail | Best Light Cones, Relics, and Team Compositions

Image: HoYoverse, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy

March 7th can be considered one of her best defensive supports in Honkai: Star Rail, given her ability to shield effectively. But how should you build her? Now, so that you can bring out the full potential of one of the game’s best, here’s the best March 7th Build In Honkai: Star Rail.

The Best March 7th Build In Honkai: Star Rail | Best Relics and Planar Ornaments

As an Ice Support/Shielder, you can currently build March 7th by either focusing fully on defense or also investing in ATK and CRIT in order to turn her into defensive support capable of also dealing good amounts of damage, even if you are not carrying This Is Me! or unlocked her second Eidolon. As you may have guessed, our build will be focused on the latter.

With that said, we recommend that you use a full Knight of Purity Palace set. The full set will both increase her defense by 15% and increase her shield’s damage absorption by 20%.

Planar Ornament-wise, our main pick will be Belobog of the Architects, as the set will both increase her defense by 15% as well as allow you to get an extra 15% DEF if her Effect Hit Rate passes 50%.

You can check out the best stats for each Relic and Planar Ornament piece, below:

Head: HP%

HP% Hands: ATK%

ATK% Body: CRIT Rate% or Effect HIT Rate

CRIT Rate% or Effect HIT Rate Feet: ATK%

ATK% Planar Sphere: DEF%

DEF% Link Rope: DEF%

Substat-wise, we recommend that you go for Energy Regeneration Rate, Effect HIT Rate, CRIT DMG, and CRIT Rate.

The Best Light Cones for March 7th

The best Light Cone for March 7th will be Gepard’s Moment of Victory. The Cone will be our main choice given its ability to increase her Defense and Effect Hit Rate by 24%. The set will also allow March 7th to get another 24% Defense after suffering damage (Lv1).

If the 5-star cone is not an option for you, our main pick will be the use of either the 4-star This Is Me! or that of March’s 7th own Light Cone, Day One of My New Life.

Day One of My New Life will both increase March 7th’s defense by 16% (at lv1) as well as the whole team’s damage resistance by 8%. This Is Me!, on the other hand, will increase her defense by 16%, while also allowing her Ultimate to deal damage based on 60% of her defense.

To recap, here are the best Light Cones for March 7th:

Best Overall: Moment of Victory (5-star)

Moment of Victory (5-star) Alternatives: Day One of My New Life (4-star) / This is Me! (4-star)

Best Team Compositions for March 7th in Honkai: Star Rail

As a shielder, March 7th is a great fit for a wide array of teams, although she works best in teams featuring a DPS capable of counter-attacking effectively, like Clara. With that said, the best teams for March 7th should feature two DPS’, and a main healer (Natasha or Bailu).

