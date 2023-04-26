The Best Himeko Build in Honkai: Star Rail | Best Light Cones, Relics, and Team Compositions

Image: HoYoverse, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy

Among the wide array of characters currently playable in Honkai: Star Rail, Himeko can be considered one of the most beloved, thanks to her personality, design, set, and to her Honkai Impact 3rd counterpart. But how should you build her? Now, here’s the best Himeko build in Honkai: Star Rail.

The Best Himeko Build in Honkai: Star Rail: Best Relics and Planar Ornaments

As a Multi-target Fire DPS (Erudition) who has her ability to deal massive Fire damage as well as extra ounces of pure Fire and Burn damage as her biggest strengths, the best relic set for Himeko will be a 4-piece Firesmith of Lava-Forging.

The set is our main choice as it will increase both your Fire DMG by 10% as well as allow Himeko to further enhance the boost by 12% after performing her Ultimate. The set will also permanently increase her Skill DMG by 12%.

Planar Ornament-wise, our main pick will be Inert Salsotto. The set is our main pick as it will allow you to get an 8% increase in CRIT Rate. The set will also allow you to increase Himeko’s Ultimate and Follow-Up Damage by 15% if your CRIT Rate total passes 50%.

You can check out below the best stats for each Relic and Planetary Ornament piece:

Head: HP%

HP% Hands: ATK%

ATK% Body: CRIT Rate

CRIT Rate Feet: ATK%

ATK% Planar Sphere: Fire DMG%

Fire DMG% Link Rope: Break Effect%

Substat-wise, we recommend that you focus on CRIT DMG, Speed, and Break Effect.

The Best Light Cones for Himeko

As usual for 5-star characters, the best overall light cone for Himeko is her signature one, Night on the Milky Way. The Light Cone is our main choice as it will both increase her overall ATK by 9% for each enemy on the field (up to 5 stacks) as well as allow her to get a 30% DMG buff after an enemy suffers a Weakness Break.

Using either Make the World Clamor (4-star) for its massive Ultimate DMG Bonus, or The Seriousness of Breakfast (4-star) can also work great. Using the 3-tar Light Cone Data Bank can also work well in the early game.

To recap, here are the best Light Cones for Himeko:

Best Overall: Night on the Milky Way (5-star)

Night on the Milky Way (5-star) Alternatives: Make the World Clamor (4-star) / The Seriousness of Breakfast (4-star)

Best Team Compositions for Himeko in Honkai: Star Rail

Given her ability to deal burn damage, as well as the fact that you will need to trigger constant Weakness Breaks during the battle in order to make full use of her kit, we recommend that you make use of Himeko together with one offensive support focused on increasing your team’s damage (like Bronya), one Weakness Break support, and that of one healer capable of keeping Himeko’s health above the 80% threshold (Bailu or Natasha).

