Honkai: Star Rail is set to feature a wide array of 21 playable characters on release, with another one being released as part of its second banner phase. But how can you get each of them? Now, in order to help you be fully ready to embark on the Astral Express, here are all 4 and 5-star characters in Honkai: Star Rail, as well as how to get them.

All Honkai: Star Rail 4 and 5-star Characters And How to Get Them

On release date, all of the characters and their light cones in Honkai: Star Rail, with the exception of the Trailblazer (Protagonist) and the Event Warp banner exclusives Seele and Jin Yuan, will be available as part of both the game’s Starter, or Departure Warp, and Standard Warp banners.

While you will need to expend Star Rail Special Passes in order to pull in the character and light cone-focused banners, you will be able to pull on both the Starter and the Standard banners by using Star Rail Passes.

The Standard Warp banner will be available indefinitely and feature a set number of 5-star and 4-star characters. The Starter Warp banner will, on the other hand, be available for 50 pulls. When pulling on it, you are guaranteed to get at least one 5-star between Welt, Himeko, Clara, Bailu, Geopard, Bronya, and Yanking within the maximum number of pulls.

Among the 4-star characters, it is confirmed that players will be able to get Serval from the already reached Pre-Registration Rewards, Asta as a guaranteed pull from the Starter Warp Banner, and Herta by taking part in the game’s roguelike mode Simulated Universe. Qingque, on the other hand, is set to also be available as part of the game’s Spiral Abyss-like Forgotten Wall.

Now that you know the basics regarding the game’s banners, as well as which characters you will be able to acquire without pulling, here are all the characters set to be featured on Honlkai Star Rail’s version 1.0, as well as how to get them:

All 5-star Characters and How to Get Them

Image: HoYoverse

Trailblazer (Protagonist) : Available from the get-go.

: Available from the get-go. Himeko (The Erudition/Fire) : Available as part of the Event, Starter, and Standard Warp banners.

: Available as part of the Event, Starter, and Standard Warp banners. Welt (The Nihility/Imaginary): Available as part of the Event, Starter, and Standard Warp banners.

Available as part of the Event, Starter, and Standard Warp banners. Clara (The Destruction/Physical) : Available as part of the Event, Starter, and Standard Warp banners.

: Available as part of the Event, Starter, and Standard Warp banners. Bronya (The Harmony/Wind) : Available as part of the Event, Starter, and Standard Warp banners.

: Available as part of the Event, Starter, and Standard Warp banners. Yanking (The Hunt/Ice) : Available as part of the Event, Starter, and Standard Warp banners.

: Available as part of the Event, Starter, and Standard Warp banners. Geaopard (The Preservation/Ice): Available as part of the Event, Starter, and Standard Warp banners.

Available as part of the Event, Starter, and Standard Warp banners. Bailu (The Abundance/Lightning): Available as part of the Event, Starter, and Standard Warp banners.

Available as part of the Event, Starter, and Standard Warp banners. Seele (The Hunt/Lighting): Available exclusively as part of the Butterfly on Swordtip Event Warp banner.

Available exclusively as part of the Butterfly on Swordtip Event Warp banner. Jing Yuan (The Erudition/Lightning): Available exclusively as part of the Swirl of Heavenly Spear Event Warp banner.

All 4-Star Characters and How to Get Them

Image: HoYoverse

March 7th (The Preservation/Ice): Available as part of the Event, Starter, and Standard Warp banners. Just like Lisa, Kaeya, and Amber on Genshin Impsact, it is very likely that both she and Dan Heng will be available as rewards for completing the game’s introductory chapters.

Available as part of the Event, Starter, and Standard Warp banners. Just like Lisa, Kaeya, and Amber on Genshin Impsact, it is very likely that both she and Dan Heng will be available as rewards for completing the game’s introductory chapters. Dan Heng (The Hunt/Wind): Available as part of the Event, Starter, and Standard Warp banners. Also believed to be available as a reward for completing the game’s introductory chapters.

Available as part of the Event, Starter, and Standard Warp banners. Also believed to be available as a reward for completing the game’s introductory chapters. Arlan (The Destruction/Lightning): Available as part of the Event, Starter, and Standard Warp banners.

Available as part of the Event, Starter, and Standard Warp banners. Herta (The Erudition/Ice): Available as part of the Event, Starter, and Standard Warp banners. Also available through Simulated Universe.

Available as part of the Event, Starter, and Standard Warp banners. Also available through Simulated Universe. Natasha (The Abundance/Physical): Available as part of the Event, Starter, and Standard Warp banners.

Available as part of the Event, Starter, and Standard Warp banners. Serval (The Erudition/Lightning) : Available as part of the Event, Starter, and Standard Warp banners. All players will receive Serval as a pre-registration milestone reward once the game debuts.

: Available as part of the Event, Starter, and Standard Warp banners. All players will receive Serval as a pre-registration milestone reward once the game debuts. Pela ( (The Nihility/Ice) : Available as part of the Event, Starter, and Standard Warp banners.

: Available as part of the Event, Starter, and Standard Warp banners. Sampo (The Nihility/Wind) : Available as part of the Event, Starter, and Standard Warp banners.

: Available as part of the Event, Starter, and Standard Warp banners. Hook (The Destruction/Fire) : Available as part of the Event, Starter, and Standard Warp banners.

: Available as part of the Event, Starter, and Standard Warp banners. Sushang (The Hunt/Physical) : Available as part of the Event, Starter, and Standard Warp banners.

: Available as part of the Event, Starter, and Standard Warp banners. Quingque (The Erudition/Quantum) : Available by taking part in the Forgotten Wall. Also believed to the available as part of the Event, Starter, and Standard Warp banners.

: Available by taking part in the Forgotten Wall. Also believed to the available as part of the Event, Starter, and Standard Warp banners. Asta (The Harmony/Fire): Available as part of the Event, Starter, and Standard Warp banners.

Each Star Rail Pass or Star Rail Special Pass will cost 160 Stellar Jades (the game’s main currency). you will also be able to get passes by completing the game’s main storyline and other available events, and activities.

- This article was updated on March 25th, 2023