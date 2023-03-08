Honkai Star Rail Reaches 5 Million Pre Registrations, Free 4-star Character Confirmed

Image: HoYoverse

As the final closed beta test for Honkai: Star Rail continues to go strong, HoYoverse revealed that their upcoming and highly anticipated turn-based RPG just broke another huge milestone by reaching a total of 5 Million Pre Registrations.

But as amazing as the milestone is, that’s not all the reason players have to celebrate, as reaching it also means that all of the game’s pre-registration rewards, which include more than 15 pulls and a free Serval have been unlocked by the community. Serval will be a 4-star multi-target Lightning DPS and will walk the path of The Erudition.

You can check out all the unlocked pre-registration rewards below:

A total of 17 Star Rail Passes (The game’s main gacha currency).

50,000 Credits.

An exclusive avatar.

A free Serval (4-star).

When added to the game’s already unlocked Social Media set of rewards, players are now set to receive a total of 20 Star Rail Passes, the already mentioned Serval and exclusive avatar, as well as 100,000 Credits on release date.

HoYoverse still has not announced if new rewards will be added to the current list now that the community has unlocked all of them.

5,000,000 Pre-registrations Reached!

All pre-registration rewards unlocked! All Trailblazers will obtain Star Rail Pass ×20 and the 4-star character Serval (Erudition: Lightning)!



You can currently pre-register for Honkai Star Rail by heading to the game’s official site and then clicking on Register Now before choosing your platform of choice, The game will be available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices (Android and IOS).

The site also features a section featuring an overview of all characters set to be featured in the game once it debuts.

When Will Honkai Star Rail be Released?

Although Hoyoverse has still not announced the release date for the game, taking into account the fact that its final closed beta debuted on February 10, 2023, it is very likely that the title will be released during the first semester of 2023.

- This article was updated on March 7th, 2023