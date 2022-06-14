Everything We Know About Honkai: Star Rail – Release Date, Characters, and More

Honkai: Star Rail, HoYoverse’s upcoming free-to-play turn-based RPG, has already won the hearts of millions, thanks to not only its smooth gameplay, aesthetic, and lore, but also thanks to its wide array of playable characters. But when will the game be released? To answer that and more, here’s everything you need to know about Honkai: Star Rail.

About Honkai: Star Rail

As we said above, Honkai: Star Rail will be a turn-based RPG. The game will be a spin-off/sequel to HoYoverse’s Honkai Impact 3rd and will feature not only many variants of known characters, such as Bronya, Seele, and Himeko, but also the presence of Anti-Entropy’s former Sovereign Welt Yang.

With that said, in the game, players will take on the role of an unnamed protagonist, who, after being awakened, joins the crew of the Astral Express as they travel through multiple worlds, meet different characters, and fight to protect those they hold dear. Just like in Genshin Impact, players will be able to, at the start of their adventure, choose between a male and a female variant of the protagonist.

Newest Trailer and Opening Cutscene

You can check out the game’s latest “To You Who Will Soon Depart” trailer, released during this year’s Summer Game Fest, below. The trailer features a glimpse at the game’s main storyline, its characters, and much more.

You can also check out the game’s opening cutscene below. The sequence is starred by the character Kafka, who, according to the trailer which you could check out above, will have a deep connection to the game’s protagonist.

Honkai: Star Rail: All Confirmed Playable Characters

Apart from the main character, players will be able to take on the field as a wide selection of both 4 and 5-star characters, each featuring their own playstyle and focused role in a composition, the latter of which will be directly related to the game’s path system. With that said, here are all the characters confirmed to be playable in HoYoverse’s upcoming gacha turn-based RPG Honkai: Star Rail, apart from the Protagonist, of course.

Dan Heng : A reserved and ever-focused young man, Dan Heng makes use of his C loud-Piercer spear when in battle. He joined the Express crew to escape his past.

Himeko : The navigator of the Astral Express and a gifted scientist.

: The navigator of the Astral Express and a gifted scientist. March 7th : A energetic young girl and one of the central characters in Honkai: Star Rail, March 7th was found by the Express crew while drifting into space while trapped in a piece of Eternal Ice, since then, she has always carried her camera whatever she goes, in the hopes of finding something that may allow her to remember her past.

Welt Yang (Joachim) : The former Anti-Entropy Sovereign, who crossed the dimensional portal after the events featured in "A Post-Honkai Odyssey".

: The former Sovereign, who crossed the dimensional portal after the events featured in ”A Post-Honkai Odyssey”. Serval : The eldest daughter of the Landau family and a gifted mechanic. She is also the owner of the workshop Neverwinter, where she occasionally performs and hosts Rock ‘n’ Roll concerts.

Sampo : A mercenary and a "silver-tongued salesman", known for always siding with those who pay more.

: A mercenary and a ”silver-tongued salesman”, known for always siding with those who pay more. Gepard : The Captain of the Silvermane Guards, whose main task lies in protecting his city.

Bronya : The heir of the Supreme Guardian of Belobog and the commander of the Silvermane Guards.

: The heir of the Supreme Guardian of Belobog and the commander of the Silvermane Guards. Pela : A brilliant although young Intelligence Officer of the Silvermane Guards.

Arlan : The head of the security department of the Herta Space Station. He is a stoic boy, who is always willing to put his life on the line for his comrades.

: The head of the security department of the Herta Space Station. He is a stoic boy, who is always willing to put his life on the line for his comrades. Asta : The lead researcher of the Herta Space Station, Asta is a fierce and energetic girl, capable of handling her responsibilities effortlessly.

Herta : The master of the Herta Space Station and the human with the highest IQ in The Blue. She appears in public in the form of a puppet who is, in her words, seventh percent similar to how she was as a child.

: The master of the Herta Space Station and the human with the highest IQ in The Blue. She appears in public in the form of a puppet who is, in her words, seventh percent similar to how she was as a child. Seele : A member of the Wildfire and a resident of The Underworld. Seele is known for her ability to swiftly sweep the battlefield clean.

Kafka : One of the Stellaron Hunters, as well as one of Destiny's Slave Elio's most trusted members. Kafka is considered to be elegant and respectable above all things.

: One of the Stellaron Hunters, as well as one of Destiny’s Slave Elio’s most trusted members. Kafka is considered to be elegant and respectable above all things. Silver Wolf : A vital member of the Stellaron Hunters and a genius hacker, capable of overwhelming any system with ease.

Blade : A member of the Stellaron Hunters, whose real name and past remain a mystery.

Luocha : A member of the Intergalactic Merchant Guild and a young man whose most distinguishable feature lies in the Coffin that he carries on his back. A talented healer, Luocha is always willing to help those in need.

Luocha : A member of the Intergalactic Merchant Guild and a young man whose most distinguishable feature lies in the Coffin that he carries on his back. A talented healer, Luocha is always willing to help those in need. Jung Yuan : One of the six generals of the Xianzhou Alliance and the leader of the Cloud Knights. He is also the one showcased at the end of the "To You Who Will Soon Depart" trailer.

: One of the six generals of the Xianzhou Alliance and the leader of the Cloud Knights. He is also the one showcased at the end of the “To You Who Will Soon Depart” trailer. Sushang : A new member of the Cloud Knights who is always willing to help others.

Clara : A young girl who, after losing her parents at a young age, dreams of having a family.

: A young girl who, after losing her parents at a young age, dreams of having a family. Natasha : A talented doctor living in The Underworld portion of Belobog.

Hook: The leader of The Moles adventure squad.

Honkai: Star Rail Release Date and Platforms

Honkai: Star Rail is set to be released in the near future, with many fans speculating that the game will arrive during either the final quarter of 2022 or the first quarter of 2023. The game is set to be available for both PC and mobile devices.

As you wait for the arrival of Honkai: Star Rail, you can currently play Genshin Impact on PS4, PS5, PC, and mobile devices, as well as Honkai Impact 3rd on both PC and mobile devices.