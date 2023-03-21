New Genshin Impact 3.8 Leaks Reveal a Long-Awaited Rerun and A New Limited Map

Image: HoYoverse, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy

As Travellers all over the world start pulling for Ayaka and Shenhe during the second wave of banners part of Genshin Impact‘s version 3.5, two new leaks regarding the game’s still a little far away version 3.8 surfaced, revealing both a long-awaited and highly requested rerun and the possibility of a new and never seen before limited-time map.

According to the first leak, revealed by Uncle Lu and made public by known leaker Yukizero, the upcoming version will answer the prayers of many players by featuring a rerun for the game’s current top Physical DPS, Eula. If true, this will be Eula’s first rerun in more than 2 years as well as her second overall rerun since her debut on the game’s version 2.3.

3.8 Elua rerun

confirmed by Uncle Lu — Yukizero (@real_Yukizero7) March 20, 2023

Related: Genshin Impact 3.6 Leaks: Release Date, Banners, and More

But that’s not all, as according to another Genshin Impact 3.8 leak, this time by Team China, Eula will also play an important role in the game’s upcoming version. According to Team China, version 3.8 will feature a new limited-time map, as well as plots related to both Eula and the game’s upcoming region of Fontaine.

Team China also revealed that it is possible that the new limited-time map will also be featured at the end of the game’s 4.0 series of patches, in a similar way to how the Golden Apple Archipelago was featured during both the Liyue to Inazuma and Inazuma to Sumeru patches. If true, this will also mean that the Fontaine region will be debuting before the end of 2023.

When Will Genshin Impact’s Version 3.8 Debut?

Taking into account the runtime for the game’s current version 3.5, as well as the possible release date for version 3.6, it is safe to assume that Genshin Impact’s version 3.8 will be released in mid-June/early July 2023.

- This article was updated on March 21st, 2023