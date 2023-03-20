Image: HoYoverse, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy

The second wave of banners part of Genshin Impact‘s version 3.5 is almost here and although many players plan on trying to add Kamisato Ayaka and Shenhe to their roster, others are using the time in order to save enough resources for version 3.6. But when will Genshin Impact’s version 3.6 be released? And apart from Baizhu and Kaveh, which characters are set to be part of the version’s upcoming banners?

Genshin Impact 3.6 Leaks: Release Date, Banners, and More

When Will Genshin Impact’s Version 3.6 be Released? Genshin Impact 3.6 Release Date

Given the end date for both banners featured as part of the second wave of version 3.5, Genshin Impact’s version 3.6 is set to be released on April 11-12, 2023.

All Genshin Impact Version 3.6 Banners

According to many known leakers, like Tao and Vissis, the first wave of banners part of Genshin Impact’s version 3.6 will feature reruns for both 5-star Denro Catalyst Nahida and 5-star Hydro Sword wielder Nilou. This will be the first rerun for both characters since their debut in the game’s versions 3.2 and 3.1 respectively.

The second wave of banners part of version 3.6 will, on the other hand, feature both 5-star Dendro Catalyst Baizhu and 5-star Cryo Archer Ganyu as its stars. It’s still unknown in which banner phase 4-star Dendro Claymore Kaveh will be featured, but taking Mika as an example, it is very likely that he will debut among the 4-stars featured in both the Nilou and Nahida rerun banners.

When Will Each Banner Debut?

Taking into account the usual runtime for the game’s character banners, we can assume that the banners featured as part of the version’s first wave will run from April 11-12, 2023 to around May 1st, 2023, where the banners part of the second wave will debut.

- This article was updated on March 20th, 2023