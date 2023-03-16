Image: HoYoverse, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy

During Genshin Impact‘s version 3.5, players can both get and then fully refine the game’s Mailed Flower Claymore. But which characters are able to bring the most out of the event-exclusive 4-star weapon? Now, here are the best characters for the Mailed Flower Claymore in Genshin Impact.

Best Characters for the Mailed Flower Claymore in Genshin Impact

Taking into account that the Mailed Flower Claymore provides a relatively high base ATK of 565 and 110 Elemental Mastery — at level 90 — as well as the fact that its passive will increase its wielders attack and EM value by 24% and 96 respectivelly, the only available character capable of working well with the Claymore is Beidou, as Kaveh has yet to make his playable debut.

Although Beidou can make great use of the claymore when featured as part of Aggravate and Electro-Charged compositions, Kaveh will be our main pick for the weapon once available, given his set’s overall focus on dealing damage through Dendro Cores produced by Bloom.

When Will Kaveh be Released?

Kaveh is set to be released during Genshin Impact’s upcoming version 3.6, which is also set to feature the playable debut of Baizhu. Genshin impact’s version 3.6 is set to be released in the second half of April 2023.

According to leaks from well-known sources In the community, apart from Kaveh and Baizhu, the version is also set to feature reruns for 5-star Dendro Catalyst Nahida, 5-star Hydro Sword wielder Nilou, and 5-star Cryo Archer Ganyu.

Will the Mailed Flower Claymore be Available After Version 3.5?

Unfortunately, just like all of the other event-related weapons currently featured in the game, you will be unable to get or refine the weapon once the Windblume’s Breath main event ends.

- This article was updated on March 16th, 2023