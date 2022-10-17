The second wave of banners part of Genshin Impact‘s version 3.1 is here, bringing to players the playable debut of the game’s new 5-star Hydro Sword user Nilou, who is also the game’s first Bloom-focused DPS. But how should you build Nilou? Now, in order to allow you to bring the best in her, here’s the best Nilou DPS build in Genshin Impact.

The Best Nilou DPS Build in Genshin Impact; Best Artifacts For Nilou

As Nilou’s biggest source of damage lies in her relatively high Elemental skill multipliers, as well as her ability to increase the damage dealt by Bountiful Cores by 9% for each 1,000 HP she has above 30,000, she can be built in 2-ways, with the first one being focused on increasing her personal DMG while the latter will be focused on powering up her reaction DMG.

With that said, for those looking to build Nilou as a Hydro DPS who has in her reaction passive a great deal of extra DMG, our main recommendation will be the use of a 2-piece Tenacity of the Millelith followed by a 2-piece Heart of Depth. The artifacts are our main choice as Tenacity of the Millelith will increase your HP by 20%, while Heart of Depth will increase her base damage thanks to its 15% Hydro DMG increase.

If you plan on using Nilou as a reaction-based main/sub DPS, whose biggest strength will lie in her Bountiful Core DMG, our main recommendation will be the use of a 2-piece Tenacity of the Millelith, followed by either a 2-piece Wanderer’s Troupe or a 2-piece Gilded Dreams. This composition is the best as it will offer Nilou with a great deal of both HP and EM.

What Stats and Substats Should you Prioritize?

When using a mix of Tenacity of the Millelith and Heart of Depth, we recommend the use of an HP% Sands of Eon, followed by a Hydro DMG Bonus Goblet and then a Crit Rate Circlet. When using a mix of Tenacity of the Millelith + Gilded Dreams or Wanderer’s Troupe, our main recommendation will be the use of a triple HP% combo. You can check out the best main and substats for each build below:

2-piece Tenacity of the Millelith + 2-piece Heart of Depth

Flower of Life : HP%

: HP% Plume of Death : ATK%

: ATK% Sands of Eon: HP%

HP% Goblet of Eonothem : Hydro Damage Bonus

: Hydro Damage Bonus Circlet of Logos: CRIT Rate%

Tenacity of the Millelith + Gilded Dreams/Wanderer’s Troupe

Flower of Life : HP%

: HP% Plume of Death : ATK%

: ATK% Sands of Eon: HP%

HP% Goblet of Eonothem : HP%

: HP% Circlet of Logos: HP%

In both cases, focusing on HP%, Crit Rate, and Crit DMG is recommended so that you can reach the 50 /100 threshold. If you plan on using her as an off-the-field, or sub-DPS, focusing on HP% and ER substats can also work well.

The Best Weapons for DPS Nilou

In all scenarios, the 5-star sword Key of Khaj-Nisut will be the best choice for Nilou, as it provides an insane amount of HP%, all while also increasing the party’s EM by a massive amount. The weapon is then followed by the Primordial Jade Cutter, which offers both an increase in HP and a great amount of CRIT Rate. 4-star wise, for those looking to build Nilou as Hydro DPS by making use of Tenacity of the Millelith and Heart of Depth, we would recommend the use of either a fully refined Festering Desire or a fully refined Iron Sting.

For those planning on focusing on increasing Nilou’s reaction DMG, however, the best 4-tar will be a fully refined Iron Sting.

To recap, you can check out the best weapons for DPS Nilou below:

5-Star

Best Overall: Key of Khaj-Nisut / Primordial Jade Cutter

4-Star

Tenacity of the Millelith + Heart of Depth: Festering Desire (R5) / Iron Sting (R5)

Festering Desire (R5) / Iron Sting (R5) Tenacity of the Millelith + Gilded Dreams/Wanderer’s Troupe: Iron Sting (R5)

What Talents Should You Prioritize?

Given that Nilou’s whole set relies heavily on her overall Elemental Skill, we highly recommend that you focus first on it and then shift your focus to her Elemental Burst. To recap, here’s in what order we recommend that you level up Nilou’s talents:

Elemental Skill > Elemental Burst > Normal and Charged Attacks

The Best Teams for Nilou

Given that, for her kit to be fully utilized, you need to make use of a team featuring only Hydro and Dendro characters, we recommend that you use a composition featuring Nilou and Kokomi as the Hydro units, as well as both the Traveler and Collei as the Dendro supports. With that said, it’s important to point out that the best support for Nilou will be Nahida, who will undoubtedly be the game’s best Dendro support.

To recap, you can check out the best team for Nilou below, followed by a few great alternatives:

Nilou + Dendro Traveler + Sangonomiya Kokomi / Barbara + Collei (The best team overall).

Nilou + Dendro Traveler / Nahida + Barbara / Kokomi + Yelan (Offers more damage but will only become a viable option after Nahida’s release).

Nilou + Kokomi + Kaedehara Kazuha + Xiangling (Vaporize focused)

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.