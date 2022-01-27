The Best Genshin Impact Barbara Builds: Best Weapons, Artifacts, and Teams (Ver 2.4+)

Let the show begin!

January 26th, 2022 by Franklin Bellone Borges

Barbara-build

Among all the characters players can add to their roster in Genshin Impact, one of the most overlooked is Barbara, the Deaconess of the Church of Favonius and Mondstadt’s top idol. With that said, thanks to her set, abilities, and availability, Barabra can be a great addition to many teams. Now, to help you unleash the full power of Mondstadt’s top idol here are the best ways to build Barabara in Genshin Impact.

On a more superficial look, Barbara is also the only 4-star character in the game to have her own close-up Elemental Burst animation.

Barbara’s Role in a Composition

Taking into account that Barbara is first and foremost a healer, is recommended that you build her as one, thanks to her ability to both heal and enable. With that said, for those who wish, is also possible to build Barbara as an Elemental DPS, but doing so will not only cost way more resources but also demand an extremely specific team composition, focused on not only enabling Vaporize but also increasing her overall damage.

Best Artifacts for Barbara

For a healer/enabler build we recommend that you use either a 4-set Ocean-Hued Clam, as it allows her to heal efficiently while also allowing you to deal damage thanks to its 4-piece effect. Using a 4-piece Maiden Beloved is also advised, thanks to its healing boost. For those looking to build her as an Elemental DPS, we recommend that you use the game’s best full set for Hydro DPS’, Heart of Depth, as it not only increases your elemental damage but also your normal and charged attack damage by 30% after using your Elemental Skill.

For those planning on building her as a main healer, we recommend that you go for artifacts with both HP% and Healing Bonus main stats, while also keeping your eye open for pieces featuring Energy Recharge and HP amongst their substats. Those who plan on building her as a DPS, on the other hand, may want to go with Hydro DMG Bonus, ATK, and CRIT Rate/CRIT DMG.

Best Weapons

Surprisingly, for those looking to build Barbara as a healer, the 3-star Catalyst Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers is the best weapon available in the game, as it offers not only a good chunk of HP but also a 20% to 48% ATK boost to your DPS. For those looking to build her as a DPS, we recommend that you use the 5-star Catalyst Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds, which is arguably the best one in the game, thanks to its ability to not only boost the characters CRIT Rate and Movement Speed but also permanently boost of up to 32% of its wielders Elemental Damage. In the 4-star department, the 4-star Catalyst The Widsith is our top pick.

Best Teams

Barbara can work extremely well in teams featuring both Electro and Pyro characters. She is also able to work well with Cryo DPS’ such as Ayaka, who is able to deal constant Cryo Damage and is mainly focused on dealing close-range damage. If you are looking to build her as a DPS, using Bennett and an Anemo character using a full Viridescent Venerer set, such as Kazuha, Jean, or Sucrose is vital, as they will both boost her overall damage after a successful rotation.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS. Genshin Impact’s version 2.4 “Fleeting Colors in Flight” is set to run until February 2022.

- This article was updated on January 26th, 2022

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Barbara DPS build Genshin Impact Barbara DPS Build: How to Build Barbara as Top Tier Elemental DPS
Genshin Impact allows its players the opportunity to add a wide range of main DPS’ to their team, but while...
Attack of the Fanboy
Genshin 2.5 banners Genshin Impact 2.5 Banners: All We Know
Check out everything we know about the Character Wish Banners of Genshin Impact's version 2.5
Attack of the Fanboy
Genshin Impact Yae Miko Genshin Impact Yae Miko Banner Release Date, Abilities, and Constellations
Awaiting the figurehead of the Grand Narukami Shrine.
Attack of the Fanboy
Official Genshin Impact cover image. Most Popular Genshin Impact Characters Revealed By Player Survey
The Genshin Impact character survey!
Attack of the Fanboy
MORE FROM AOTF
Best Minecraft Seeds January 2022
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Free Games – January 2022
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (January 2022) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (January 2022)
Attack of the Fanboy