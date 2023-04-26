Should You Select Stelle or Caelus in Honkai: Star Rail?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering if you should select Stelle or Caelus in Honkai: Star Rail and what impact that will have on your game? At the beginning of the character creation process, you must choose between Stelle or Caelus. So then, what is the difference between the two, and will it impact your gameplay? Here is everything we know so far.

Should You Choose Stelle or Caelus in Honkai: Star Rail?

After a quick introduction to the game, you see that Kafka and Silver Wolf activate their Receptacle during the invasion of the Herta Space Station by the Antimatter Legion. You can choose between Receptacle X (female) and Receptacle Y (Male). Receptacle X’s name is Stelle, and Receptacle Y’s is Caelus. So then, what is the difference between the two?

The only difference between Stelle and Caelus in Honkai: Star Rail is their gender. So far, the only reason you should choose one over the other is if you want to play as a specific gender. Your character Type and Path Followed will be the same regardless of your choice. This is also true with other HoYoverse games like Genshin Impact, where the opposite gender doesn’t play a role.

As mentioned before both Receptacle characters share the same profile:

Rarity: 5-Star

5-Star Path: Adaptive

Adaptive Element: Adaptive

Adaptive Affiliation: The Nameless

Remember that once you choose between Receptacle X and Y and then set your Receptacle Codename, you cannot change your mind if you do not like your original choice.

Stelle in Honkai: Star Rail

Stelle serves as the female Receptacle character. The only customization you get is when you set her Codename. After that, you can make his codename whatever you want. However, no spaces are allowed. The game acts like it will let you put a space, but it will automatically remove it.

Caelus in Honkai: Star Rail

Caelus serves as the male Receptacle character. The only customization you get is when you set his Codename. After that, you can make his codename whatever you want. However, no spaces are allowed. The game acts like it will let you put a space, but it will automatically remove it.

