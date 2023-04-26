Image: HoYoverse

Are you wondering how to fix Honkai: Star Rail Twitch Drops not working? In celebration of its release, the Honkai: Star Rail Twitch Drop event will last from April 26, 2023, to May 25, 2023. You can earn valuable in-game items simply by watching your favorite streamers play Honkai: Star Rail. However, there could be several reasons why your Twitch Drops aren’t working. Here are all the fixes you need so you don’t miss out on valuable Twitch Drops.

How to Get Honkai: Star Rail Twitch Drops

You must take three steps to participate in the Honkai: Star Rail Twitch Drops event, and if you do not follow one of these three steps, you will not be able to receive the Twitch Drops to your inventory page or your in-game mailbox.

You must log into your Twitch account and link it with your Honkai: Star Rail account to activate Twitch Drops. However, you must first create your character to receive the link to the page to link your accounts. Follow these instructions, and you will have completed the first step.

After linking your accounts, you will receive Twitch Drop rewards for watching streamers playing Honkai: Star Rail. After watching a streamer, you must visit your Twitch Drops rewards inventory page to claim the rewards. The rewards you claim will be sent to your in-game mailbox within 24 hours of claiming.

Finally, you must complete specific missions to be eligible for the rewards you earned by the Twitch Drops. For example, you must complete the Trailblaze Missions from “The Blue” to “A Moment of Peace” to activate your in-game mailbox.

You will have the chance to earn the following in-game rewards for watching Twitch streamers:

Condensed Aether

Credits

Lost Gold Fragments

Stellar Jades

Traveler’s Guides

The items you are rewarded with are random, but you can continue earning Twitch Drops throughout the event to earn as many items as possible.

- This article was updated on April 25th, 2023