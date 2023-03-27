Image: HoYoverse

In true Gacha fashion, Honkai: Star Rail players will be able to get characters, equipment, and Light Cones by making pulls on the game’s banners. But how many banner types will the game feature at launch? And, more importantly, how will each of them work?

All Honkai: Star Rail: Banners and Character Pulls Explained

Honkai: Star Rail will feature a total of 4 different warp banners at launch, divided among the Starter one, the Standard one, as well as both a Character Eeent Wap and a Light Cone Event Wap Banners. Although you will be able to pull for the Starter and Standard banners with Star Rail Passes, you will need to make use of Star Rail Special Passes to pull for the event warp banners.

Related: Honkai: Star Rail: Light Cones List and How They Work, Explained

While the Standard banner will be available indefinitely and feature all of the game’s base 5 and 4-stars, the Starter Warp Banner will only be available for new players and last only 50 pulls.

Those who pull on it will then be guaranteed to get at least one 5-star amongst Welt (The Nihility/Imaginary), Himeko (The Erudition/Fire), Clara (The Destruction/Physical), Bailu (The Abundance/Lightning), Geopard (The Preservation/Ice), Bronya (The Harmony/Wind), and Yanking (The Hunt/Ice) within the maximum number of pulls.

Last but not least, the game’s Character Event Wap and Light Cone Event Wap Banners will only be available during select dates and be divided into two distinct phases. This operates the same way the Character Event Wish banners work on Genshin Impact. The Event Character and Light Cone banners will always run simultaneously with one another.

How Much Will Each Star Rail Pass Cost?

Both the Standard Star Rail Passes and the Star Rail Special Passes will cost a total of 160 Stellar Jades each. You will also be able to purchase them by expanding 10 Starlights.

Who Will Star on the Honkai: Star Rail First Event Wap Banners?

During Honkai: Star Rail’s version 1.0, the version’s first phase of banners will feature both 5-star Seele (The Hunt/Lightning) and her Light Cone In the Night as the stars of its Butterfly of Swordship Character Event Wap and Brilliant Fixation Light Cone Event Wap Banners. The Seele banner is set to debut together with the game on April 26, 2023.

The second phase of banners, however, will feature the playable debut of 5-star Jing Yuan (The Erudition/Lightning) and that of his Light Cone, Brilliant fixation.

- This article was updated on March 27th, 2023