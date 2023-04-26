The Best Asta Build In Honkai: Star Rail | Best Light Cones, Relics, and Team Composition

Image: HoYoverse, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy

Asta can be considered the best Fire support in Honkai: Star Rail, given her ability to actively break targets and increase your team’s overall damage and availability. Now, in order to help you unlock the full potential of the Herta Space Station’s lead researcher, here’s the best Asta Support Build In Honkai: Star Rail.

The Best Asta Support Build In Honkai: Star Rail | Best Relics and Planar Ornaments

As she is a fire support who has in her Charging mechanic, her breaking potential, her ability to increase the speed of the team by performing her Ultimate, and her ability to increase the fire DMG of the whole team by 18% her biggest strengths, we will be building Astra as a support focused on breaking enemies effectively while also buffing the party.

Given that, the most fitting relic set for Asta right now is a 4-piece Thief of Shooting Meteor. The set will increase her Break Effect by a total of 32% and allow her to get a little bit of energy (3) after triggering a Weakness Break.

Planar Ornament-wise, we recommend the use of Talia: Kingdom of Banditry. The set will increase her Break Effect by 16%. While equipped with it, you will be able to get another 20% increase in Break effect by reaching 145 Speed.

Best Stats and Substats

Main star-wise, as Break Effect is not affected by ATK or CRIT, instead working based on both your character level and your Break Effect Value, we will be making use of a Break Effect body and Speed Feet. As her Ultimate also plays a big part in her kit, especially in boss battles, we will also be making use of an Energy Regeneration Rate Link Rope.

Outside of that, we recommend that you focus on Fire DMG Boost and ATK%. To recap, you can check out below the best stats for each Relic and Planetary Ornament piece:

Head: HP%

HP% Hands: ATK%

ATK% Body: Break Effect

Break Effect Feet: Speed

Speed Planar Sphere: Fire DMG

Fire DMG Link Rope: Energy Regeneration Rate

Substat-wise, we recommend that you focus on Energy Regeneration Rate, Break Effect, and Speed.

The Best Light Cones for Asta

The best overall Light Cone for Asta is Bronya’s But The Battle Isn’t Over. The Cone is our main pick given its ability to increase her Energy Regeneration Rate by 10% (lv1), while also giving her the ability to get 1 Skill point after using her Ultimate (once every two uses). The 5-star Light Cone will also allow Asta to increase the damage of the ally taking the field after her by 30% for 1 turn (lv1).

If the 5-star cone is not an option for you, we recommend the use of Memories of the Past, as the cone will increase her Break Effect by at least 28%, while also allowing her to regenerate 4 energy after an attack (lv1).

To recap, here are the best Light Cones for Asta:

Best Overall: But The Battle Isn’t Over (5-star)

But The Battle Isn’t Over (5-star) Alternative: Memories of the Past (4-star)

Best Team Compositions for Asta in Honkai: Star Rail

Asta is a character who is able to shine in a wide array of teams. But also one who can only show her full potential in teams featuring either Hook or Himeko, the latter who also beneficiates the most from Asta thanks to her weakness break-focused set.

Given that, we recommend that you use Asta in teams featuring a main DPS, a Healer, and a buffer/debuffer.

- This article was updated on April 26th, 2023