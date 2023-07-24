Honkai Star Rail Version 1.3: Release Date, Banners, and Leaks

Image: HoYoverse, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy

Honkai Star Rail’s version 1.2 just debuted, and although many players are either gearing up for Kafka or pulling for Blade, others are anxiously saving for the game’s upcoming version 1.3, set to feature the debut of another batch of fan favorites. But when will the version debut? Now, to answer that and more, here’s everything that was revealed and leaked regarding Honkai: Star Rail version 1.3. including info on its banners, events, and of course, its release date.

When Will Honkai Star Rail 1.3 be Released?

To start off on the right foot, although there are no reliable leaks regarding the release date for the upcoming version, it is safe to assume that, according to the usual run-time of the game’s patches as well as the game’s usual 20 to 22 days banner cycle, Honkai: Star Rail version 1.3 will be released on either August 30 or September 1st, 2023.

Related: Honkai Star Rail Kafka Material Farming Guide: Ascension and Trace Materials

All Honkai Star Rail Version 1.3 Banners and Their Release Dates

As leaked previously by known sources in the community and alter confirmed by the marketing of the upcoming version, Honkai Star Rail version 1.3 will have the Xianzhou Alliance’s Master Diviner Fu Xuan (Quantun / The Preservation), and Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae (Imaginary / The Destruction) as it’s featured 5-stars. The version will also feature the debut of 4-star Lynx (Qunatum / The Abundance).

With that said, according to known leaker Dimbreath, which is considered by many, including myself personally, as the most reliable leaker currently active for both Honkai: Star Rail and Genshin Impact, Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae will star in the version’s first featured warp banner, while Fu Xuan will be released as part of the second. Also according to Dimbreath, Lynx will be featured among the 4-stars part of the Fu Xuan banner.

Related: The Best Blade DPS Build In Honkai: Star Rail | Best Light Cones, Relics, Planar Ornaments, and Team Composition

When Will the Imbibitor Lunae and Fu Xuan Banners be Released?

Taking into account our release date estimative above, it is likely that the Imbibitor Lunae banner will debut together with version 1.3 in September, while the Fu Xuan banner will debut in either late September or early October 2023. It is still unknown which 4 stars, with the exception of Lynx in the Fu Xuan banner, will be featured in the banners.

You can check out the splash arts of Dang Heng Imbibitor Lunae, Fu Xuan, and Lynx below:

Dan Heng-Imbibitor Lunae. Image: HoYoverse

Fu Xuan. Image: HoYoverse.

Lynx. Image: HoYoverse.

All Honkai Star Rail Version 1.3 Leaked Events

As revealed by leaker C2tr, Honkai: Star Rail version 1.3 will very likely feature at least 4 version-focused events, as well as the debut of a new permanent Simulated Universe one called ”Simulated Universe: The Swarm Disaster”. According to both C2tr as well as other leakers, the permanent event will feature a dice-centric mechanic.

Also according to leaks, this time by Ion, 4-star Physical Shushang will be available for free for all players who take part in one of the version’s main events. The event in question is heavily rumored to be called ”Aurun Alley’s Hustle And Bustle” and will task players with revitalizing Aurun Alley by performing many actions and taking part in an even wider array of activities.

You can check out a description of the said event, revealed by C2tr, below:

This article will be updated as more regarding Honkai Star Rail’s version 1.3 is either leaked or officially revealed.

- This article was updated on July 24th, 2023