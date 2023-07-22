Honkai Star Rail Kafka Material Farming Guide: Ascension and Trace Materials

Image: HoYoverse.

For the delight of all players, as well as the despair of their wallets, Kafka is set to debut shortly as the star of the second banner of Honkai Star Rail’s version 1.2, thus allowing all players willing to pull for her the chance of adding our favorite Stellaron Hunter to their squad. With that said, for you to be able to unlock her full potential from the get-go, here are all the materials needed to ascend both Kafka and all of her Traces/abilities to the limit, as well as where to farm them.

All Kafka Ascension Materials and How to Farm Them

Those planning on ascending Kafka to level 90, will need to expend a total of 308K Credits, 15 Thief’s Instinct, 15 Usurper’s Scheme, 65 Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff, and 15 Conqueror’s Will.

In order to unlock all of Kafka’s Traces as well as fully upgrade her Skill, Basic Attack, Ultimate, and Talent, you will then need to expend a total of 3 Million Credits plus 18 Obsidians of Dread, 69 Obsidians of Desolations, 169 Obsidians of Obsession, 41 Thief’s Instincts, 56 Usurper’s Schemes, 58 Conqueror’s Will, as well as 12 Regret of Infinite Ochema, and 8 Tracks of Destiny.

Although you can get Credits by playing the game’s storyline, purchasing it, and completing all kinds of activities, you can check out how to farm all of the necessary materials below:

How to Farm Thief’s Instinct, Usurper’s Scheme, and Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff

You can get Thief’s Instinct, Usurper’s Scheme, and Conqueror’s Will by defeating Antibaryons and Baryons, as well as Voidranger: Distorters, Eliminators, Reavers, and Tramplers. You will be able to find the enemies in the Storage and supply Zones of the Herta Space Station, as well as in the Simulated Universe. The materials can also be acquired by exchanging materials through the Omni-Synthesizer.

How to Farm Obsidians of Dread, Desolations, and Obsession

You will be able to farm Obsidians of Dread, Obsidians of Desolations, and Obsidians of Obsession in Honkai: Star Rail by completing the Bud of Nihility Crimson Calyx. Like all Calyx, you will need to expend at least 20 Traiblaze Power beforehand in order to claim the rewards.

The Bud of Nihility Crimson Calyx can be found in the Great Mine area in Jarilo-VI.

Where to Farm Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staffin

The Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff can only be farmed by defeating the enemies part of the Shape of Doom Stagnant Shadow. You can find and access the Shape of Doom on the Stargazer Navalia area in The Xianzhou Luofu after reaching Equilibrium Level 2.

How to Farm Regret of Infinite Ochema in Honkai: Star Rail

The only way to get Regret of Infinite Ochema can be done by challenging the game’s Divine Seed Echo of War, which will require defeating the game’s new boss Phantylia The Undying. In order to unlock the Echo of War, however, you will need to complete the Dragon Gallant, Its Ocean Distant Trailblaze Mission.

How to Get Tracks of Destiny in Honkai: Star Rail

You can get Tracks of Destiny in Honkai: Star Rail by taking part in events, reaching weekly point milestones in the Simulated Universe, and reaching certain Battle Pass levels. You can also get the item by exchanging both Hertareum and Shield at either the Space Station or Belobog or as rewards by reaching certain levels (one time only).

This guide was made while playing Honkai: Star Rail on PC and will be updated if changes are made in Kafka’s kit on release.

- This article was updated on July 22nd, 2023