The Best Natasha Build In Honkai: Star Rail | Best Light Cones, Relics, and Team Composition

As the only 4-star healer currently available on Honkai: Star Rail, building Natasha is a must for all players who hope to stand a chance against some end-game enemies. But what are the best Light Cones and Relics for her? Now, here’s the best Natasha healer build In Honkai: Star Rail.

The Best Natasha Build In Honkai: Star Rail | Best Relics and Planar Ornaments

As a character who has the ability to actively heal the party by making use of her Skill and Ultimate, while also clearing characters of debuffs and ailments, the best relic set for Natasha will be a 4-piece Passerby of Wandering Cloud. The set will be our main choice as it will both provide her with a 10% Outgoing Healing bonus, as well as allow her to get 1 skill point at the beginning of the battle.

Planar Ornament-wise, we recommend the use of Fleet of the Ageless, as the set will increase your max HP by 12%, while also allowing Natasha to increase the ATK of your party by 8% (if her speed goes past 120).

Best Stats and Substats

As her healing will scale off her maximum HP, we recommend that you focus on both the stat and on Energy Regeneration Rate and Outgoing Healing.

You can check out the best stats for each Relic and Planar Ornament piece, below:

Head: HP%

HP% Hands: ATK%

ATK% Body: Outgoing Healing

Outgoing Healing Feet: HP%

HP% Planar Sphere: HP%

HP% Link Rope: Energy Regeneration Rate / HP%

Substat-wise, we recommend that you focus on HP and Speed, the latter in order to reach the necessary 120 value and increase her availability in combat.

The Best Light Cones for Natasha

The best Light Cone for Natasha is Bailu’s signature one, Time Waits for No One. The 5-star Light cone is our main pick as it will increase her Max HP by 18% and Outgoing Healing by 12% as well as allow her to deal one coordinated attack with an ally per turn, dealing damage based on 36% of the amount healed (lv1).

If the 5-star one is not an option, our main picks would be Natasha’s signature Light Cone, Post-Op Conversation, followed by Shared Feeling.

Post-Op Conversation will increase Natasha’s Outgoing Healing value by 12% after using her Ultimate, as well as her Energy Regeneration Rate by 8% (lv1). Shared Feeling, on the other hand, will increase her Outgoing Healing by 10%, while also allowing her to generate an extra 2 energy for all allies after performing her Skill.

To recap, here are the best Light Cones for Natasha, as well as a great 3-star pick:

Best Overall: Time Waits for No One (5-star)

Time Waits for No One (5-star) Best 4-stars: Post-Op Conversation / Shared Feeling

Post-Op Conversation / Shared Feeling Best 3-star: Cornucopia

Best Team Compositions for Natasha in Honkai: Star Rail

Differently from most characters in the game, Natasha is a unit able to excel no matter the scenario or composition. The reason for that lies in the fact that no matter the assemble you pick, having a focused healer will be essential (Especially in the mid to late-game scenarios).

- This article was updated on April 26th, 2023