The Best Blade DPS Build In Honkai: Star Rail | Best Light Cones, Relics, Planar Ornaments, and Team Composition

As the game’s best single and multi-target Wind DPS, Blade can be considered a must-pull in Honkai: Star Rail. But like most, if not all of the game’s characters, you will need to make use of a very specific build in order to bring the most out of him. With that said, and so that you can truly unleash his full potential, here’s the best Blade DPS Build In Honkai: Star Rail.

The Best Blade DPS Build In Honkai: Star Rail

Overall, the best Blade DPS build in Honkai: Star Rail should be focused on increasing his HP%, Crit Rate, and DMG, as his whole set is focused on improving his multi-target damage potential and overall damage output based on his overall and sacrificed HP. You can check out the best Light Cones, Relics, Planar Ornaments, and Team Composition for Blade below:

The Best Light Cone for Blade

As usual for 5-star characters, the best Light Cone for Blade will be his signature one, The Unreachable Side. The Cone will be our main pick given the way it will increase Blade’s CRIT Rate and HP by 18% at L1, all while also allowing him to get a 24% overall DMG boost after losing health.

Best Light Cone Alternatives

Apart from his signature one, the best Light Cones for Blade would be Clara’s Something Irreplaceable and the Battle Pass exclusive Nowhere to Run.

Overall, the Light Cones can be considered the best alternatives for Blade given the way Something Irreplaceable will increase his ATK by 24% as well as allow him to both restore 8% of his overall ATK as HP and increase his overall DMG by 12% after defeating enemies. Nowhere to Run, on the other hand, will increase his ATK by 24% while also allowing him to restore 12% of his overall HP after defeating an enemy.

Using On the Fall of an Aeon (at least on Lv. 3) can also work great given its ability to massively increase his attack. If you are still in the early game phase or do not have a 4-star Destruction Cone, the 3-star Mutual Demise would be our main pick.

To recap, here are the best Light Cones for Blade:

The Best Relics and Planar Ornaments for DPS Blade

The best Relic Set for Blade will be Longevous Disciple (which can be considered tailor-made for Blade given its effect). Overall, the set will increase his maximum HP by 12% while also allowing him to get a 12% increase in CRIT Rate for 2 turns (Max of 2 stacks) after having his own HP drained by either himself or his allies.

For Planar Ornaments, however, the best for Blade will be either Rutilant Arena or Inert Slasotto. Rutilant Arena will increase Blade’s overall CRIT Rate by 12% while also allowing him to enhance his Normal and Skill DMG by 20% if his Rate total goes past 70%. Inert Slasotto, on the other hand, will increase his Crit Rate by 8% while also allowing him to increase his Ultimate and Follow-Up Attack Damage by 15% if his overall CRIT Rate value goes beyond 50%.

You can check out the best stats for each Relic and Planar Ornament piece, below:

Head: HP%

HP% Hands: ATK%

ATK% Body: CRIT Rate

CRIT Rate Feet: HP%

HP% Planar Sphere: Wind Damage Bonus.

Wind Damage Bonus. Link Rope: Energy Regeneration Rate

Substat-wise, we will be prioritizing CRIT DMG, HP, Speed, and Attack.

The Best Team Composition for Blade

First of all, as his set revolves around his ability to deal high damage at the expense of his overall HP, having a healer capable of healing Blade by just the right amount is crucial in order to make constant use of his buffs. For that slot, we recommend the use of Luocha, Natasha, or Bailu. Among the three, however, our favorite intergalactic merchant will be our main pick.

The third slot in the composition should then be filled by a debuffer, ideally Silver Wolf or Pela. For the final slot, however, we recommend that you make use of either a Weakness Break support —ideally Asta, given her ability to also buff the party efficiently— or that of a single target DPS. When in compositions also featuring Silver Wolf, using Bronya in the last slot can also work.

Who Are The Best Overall Supports for Blade?

As you may have guessed given our party composition above, the best supports for Blade are Silver Wolf and Luocha. While Silver Wolf will excel given her ability to add Wind Weakness to enemies and install massive debuffs on targets, Luocha’s ability to heal during all turns makes him both the best overall support for Blade as well as the best healer in the game.

This guide was made while playing Honkai: Star Rail on PC and will be updated if needed as new Light Cones, Characters, Relics, and Planar Ornaments become available.

